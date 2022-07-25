Why the price of Australian avocados has hit a record low – and will keep falling

An oversupply of Australian avocados has led to record prices for the fruit and production is set to increase over the next five years.

According to Rabobank’s outlook for avocados, supply has increased by 26 percent compared to last year, while domestic production is expected to grow by 40 percent to 173,000 tons in 2026.

However, the report says significant weather events and the recent invasion of Varroa mites could pose a threat to pollination.

The price of avocados has plummeted due to an oversupply of the fruit in the country (stock image)

Author Pia Piggott says the abundant supply has led to ever-low prices, with avocados selling for a dollar apiece last June and again early this month.

The discounts have been positively received by consumers, but have put considerable pressure on the growers.

“Overall, we will be well supplied, as the per capita supply increases, we will definitely see the price stay low,” Ms. Piggott told AAP.

Avocados will cost, on average, half as much in 2022 as in the past five years.

The report concluded that significant tree maturation over the past season, mainly in Western Australia and Queensland, has led to national oversupply.

Ms Piggott said Australian production is estimated at 124,000 tonnes for 2021 and 2022, which combined with imports of around 12,500 tonnes for the year meant a bountiful supply.

A record crop in Western Australia marked a turning point, with the state’s estimated production increasing by a whopping 265 percent.

This was caused by a 21 percent increase in the number of acres of trees reaching maturity and producing fruit, coupled with optimal conditions,” said Ms Piggott.

“The low trading prices are definitely negative for avocado growers,” she says.

“It’s really tighter margins for growers because they’re already under pressure from high input costs and labor shortages.”

The reason for the oversupply is the result of more trees, mainly in QLD and WA, maturing and producing the fruit (stock image)

WA, along with imports from New Zealand, supplies the majority of Australia’s avocados in the spring and summer.

All other Australian growing regions, except Northern Queensland, which saw a record crop last year, have also seen a slight year-on-year increase in production, the report said.

As all regions expect production growth over the next five years, Australia will need to consume and export more avocados, it said.

Ms Piggott says consumer appetites remain healthy both at home and abroad.

While the average volume of avocados consumed by each Australian household increased by 31.2 percent from the previous year, they spent 29.1 percent less on them due to lower prices.