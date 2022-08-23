Why the Jergens Natural Glow Firming Daily Moisturiser is the ultimate gradual tanner

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian beauty buffs rave about a gradual tan that claims to firm the skin by injecting light coloring – perfect for a winter glow.

Jergens Natural Glow Firming Daily Moisturiser, which comes in two different shades and retails for $7.49 at Chemist Warehouse, has received rave reviews from those who have tried the little-known tube of tan.

Beauty expert Leigh Campbell said that while she’s stopped using traditional fake tans due to time constraints, she swears by the Jergens formula for an after-shower treat.

Australian beauty buffs rave about a gradual tan that claims to firm skin by injecting light coloring – perfect for a winter glow

An ex-Mecca employee wrote: ‘I hate fake tan, but this is super easy to use, gives you a glow and you never look orange’

‘It’s a daily moisturizer that adds a subtle hint of gradual tan and shine and is completely customizable. There are two varieties, Fair to Medium and Medium to Deep, and both contain collagen and elastin which makes the skin feel super smooth,” she wrote on Instagram.

‘It really hydrates like a moisturizer, and it’s pretty much foolproof — I’ve never had streaks before and I’m very sloppy. It’s as cheap as chips.’

An ex-Mecca employee wrote: ‘I hate fake tan, but this is super easy to use, gives you a glow and you never look orange’.

And another said: ‘Now that the warmer months are approaching and my skin is already showing a bit of tan, I love a more subtle boost to the tan. This moisturizing cream is formulated to gradually build a natural glow over multiple applications without streaking or odor AND hydrates and firms skin at the same time’.

It has been labeled ‘one of the best sunless tanning and moisturizing creams in the world’ because of its easy, cream-based formula that applies without streaks.

To apply, simply smooth evenly until you feel a slight resistance (this is a signal that the product is starting to work)

It is labeled as ‘one of’ the best sunless tanning and moisturizing creams in the world” because of its easy, cream-based formula that applies without streaks.

According to Jergens, customers will experience visibly firmer skin with less visible cellulite and improved elasticity in just seven days.

It can be used daily as your whole body lotion.

To apply, simply smooth evenly until you feel a slight resistance (this is a signal that the product is starting to work).

Allow to dry for a few minutes before getting dressed and wash your hands thoroughly after application.

Within a few days you will start to see a subtle color development. If the color change is not as noticeable as desired, apply more often.