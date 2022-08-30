Why the ex-wife of NRL star Jarrod Wallace went public with their marriage breakdown

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jarrod Wallace’s ex-wife Courtney Thorpe has revealed why she decided to go public with their split in May.

The mother of one, 31, explained on her More Than Just Mommy podcast that she announced their marriage because they were in a “very public relationship” and she “wanted to be real and authentic.”

“It was a very difficult decision to make,” Courtney explained.

NRL star Jarrod Wallace’s ex-wife Courtney Thorpe has revealed why she decided to go public with their split in May

“Jarrod and I always had our relationship in public. It was all over our Instagram (pages), it was in the media, it was on TV – it was always a very public relationship and marriage.”

“We had been separated for a while and I deleted him from my Instagram, which was very cathartic and necessary for me.”

And I knew I was doing this podcast. That was the biggest push.’

She went on to say that she “wanted to be as real and authentic and honest as possible because that’s what I ask of other people.”

Explaining on her More Than Just a Mommy podcast, the mum-of-one decided to announce their marriage because they were in a “very public relationship” and she wanted to “be real and authentic.”

Courtney made headlines in June when she accused her ex-husband, Gold Coast Titans star Jarrod Wallace, of cheating on her after she gained weight and suffered from postpartum depression.

The former beauty queen, model and television host once lived a life that many envied.

When she first crossed Wallace at Brisbane’s South Bank in 2017, it was love at first sight.

The couple had a stormy relationship and married two years later.

Courtney made headlines in June when she accused her ex-husband, Gold Coast Titans star Jarrod Wallace, of cheating on her after she gained weight and suffered from postpartum depression.

They welcomed their daughter, Kennedy Grace, in August 2019. The birth was traumatic and Kennedy was premature.

Courtney remained largely isolated for the next six months as Kennedy recovered.

She put on 35kg and suffered from postpartum depression, with Wallace often out and about with the Titans.

Overwhelmed with fear, Courtney said she often apologized to her husband for being overweight, even promising him that she would “get skinny, please don’t cheat on me.”

Wallace reportedly reassured her that he would not stray and only had eyes for her.

She put on 35kg and suffered from postpartum depression, with Wallace often out and about with the Titans. Overwhelmed with fear, Courtney said she often apologized to her husband for being overweight, even promising him that she would ‘get skinny, please don’t cheat on me’

Last September, Courtney’s life was turned upside down when she confronted Wallace about other alleged women he had seen. A series of alleged text messages ended their marriage.

On the same day, the couple left their Gold Coast home to inspect the plot of land they had bought together to build their dream home—only for Mrs. Thorpe to change her mind.

On the spot, she decided not to go anywhere and walked home with Kennedy in her arms.

When other women later contacted her to reveal her connections to Wallace, her suspicions grew even more.

Wallace has never admitted to infidelity and denies any suggestion that he cheated on Mrs. Thorpe.

“I was in shock and I wanted to believe my husband wouldn’t do this to me,” Thorpe told the Courier Mail.

“I feel so stupid for being so smug that I had a husband who wasn’t like that. It felt so embarrassing – and how many people knew that, I always wonder.”