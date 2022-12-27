Why the easing of Covid restrictions in China will boost foreign demand for Australian properties

China’s easing of the world’s toughest Covid restrictions could boost foreign demand for Australian properties, a property group predicts.

Starting January 8, Chinese citizens will be able to travel abroad, which means international students and tourists will visit Australia again in large numbers.

Kashif Ansari, co-founder and chief executive of property marketing group Juwai IQI, said the return of Chinese visitors to Australia would also boost demand for Australian properties.

“China will go from being practically isolated to being almost completely open in just a couple of weeks,” he said.

“This will be the first opportunity in three years for the majority of Chinese to visit overseas real estate markets.”

Juwai IQI, which markets property to wealthy Asian investors, ranks Australia as the most popular market for potential Chinese property buyers, according to inquiries, ahead of the United States, Canada, Japan, Thailand, United Kingdom, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates. United States, Vietnam and South Korea.

Under Australian Foreign Investment Review Board rules, foreigners cannot buy established houses or apartments, but they can buy new property.

That means foreigners who are not permanent Australian residents are restricted to new apartments and house and land packages.

Ansari said it would take another 18 months for Chinese travel to return to pre-pandemic levels and, in turn, revive Chinese demand for overseas property that had fallen since the start of Covid nearly three years ago.

“We expect China’s outbound travel and corresponding real estate investment to rise rapidly in January from its current very low level,” he said.

“We cannot recover to 2019 levels in one fell swoop.

“Outbound travel from China will snowball and may reach 2019 levels by mid-2024.”

Property markets like Chinese buyers 1. Australia 2. USA 3. Canada Four. Japan 5. thailand 6. United Kingdom 7. Malaysia 8. United Arab Emirates 9. Vietnam 10 South Korea Source: Juwai IQI

China’s National Health Commission no longer publishes daily covid figures, despite a spike in cases following the abrupt end of the draconian zero-covid lockdown.

It also announced that from January 8, 2023, visitors to China will only need to show a negative PCR test within 48 hours of departure.

Visitors to China will no longer have to quarantine in a hotel for five days.

The Foreign Investment Review Board’s September quarterly report, published in December, found that China and Hong Kong are by far the largest source of investment in Australia’s residential real estate from abroad.

Mainland China and Hong Kong accounted for $3 billion in approved residential real estate proposals in the 2021-22 fiscal year, a level more than seven times Vietnam’s $400 million.

They were also well ahead of Singapore, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, and the United Kingdom.

During the September quarter, Chinese and Hong Kong interests invested $1.2 billion in Australian residential real estate, compared with $100 million each from Vietnam, Singapore, India, Taiwan and Malaysia.

When it comes to overall business investment in a variety of industries, China ranked fourth behind the United States, Canada and Singapore.

The return of Chinese travelers to Australia is expected to come during a housing market slump, triggered by eight Reserve Bank interest rate hikes since May to tackle the worst inflation in 32 years.

The RBA’s cash rate is now at a 10-year high of 3.1 percent after inflation in the year to September rose to 7.3 percent, more than double the central bank’s target level for the RBA. 2 to 3 percent.

Sydney has been the hardest-hit market, with median home prices since April falling 11.9 percent to $1,243,126, CoreLogic data shows.