Why the Brisbane Broncos paid out a staggering $1million to get rid of NRL bad boy Matt Lodge

The Brisbane Broncos decided to pay out $1 million to get rid of Matt Lodge after coach Kevin Walters deemed him unsuitable for the team culture he was building at Red Hill.

Lodge signed with the Broncos in 2018 when he returned to the NRL after a three-year absence after being arrested in New York and repaying the team’s confidence with some stellar performances on the field during a 65-game spell.

The enforcer’s showings convinced the Broncos to give him a five-year deal worth up to $4 million, but Walters’ arrival at Red Hill ahead of the 2021 season marked the beginning of the end for Lodge.

According to the courier postWalters and his coaching staff viewed the prop as a “divisive and destabilizing character” that would not fit the team ethos the Broncos coach was trying to mold.

Brisbane supported Walters and chose to part ways with Lodge, despite having to pay more than $1 million to unload the prop whose deal with the Broncos had three years left.

After leaving Queensland, Lodge signed with the Warriors midway through last season, but the New Zealanders paid him about $700,000 to get him off their books in May.

The 27-year-old has since joined the Sydney Roosters on a bargain deal that runs until the end of the season and will face his former team when the Tricolors host the Broncos in a clash with crucial implications for Thursday night’s final.

“I don’t want to go back on that,” Walters said. ‘It was long ago. He now plays for them and we play against him. We look forward to that challenge.

“It’s always hard to talk to players about that (continue), but I’m not worried about it.”

The Sydneysider was arrested in New York in 2015 and charged with assault after threatening a German tourist and driving her into a New York apartment building before hitting a man who was trying to help the woman.

Lodge then broke into the man’s apartment, where his nine-year-old son and wife were hiding, and began destroying furniture before being arrested at gunpoint.

The Broncos were criticized for giving Lodge, who was ordered to stop drinking and undergo alcohol abuse and anger treatment, a way back into the NRL, but Broncos chairman Karl Morris defended the decision.

“Matt Lodge was a redemption story and it was great to have him back,” he said.

“He did all the heavy lifting he had to do when he played for Redcliffe to get back into the NRL. He gave up booze completely and was a model citizen while with us.

“For whatever reason, culturally, it didn’t work out with him and the new coaching staff and we decided to part ways.

‘kevvie’ [Walters] wants a certain type of player and person at the Broncos and he just didn’t fit the type of team Kevvie was trying to build.”