Why the band of Wags ditched designer gear for watching Three Lions in their shirts

Their antics have overshadowed the team’s achievements in the past.

So this time around, the wives and girlfriends of the English stars have made a pact to forego designer clothes and bling-bling while watching World Cup matches in Qatar.

Instead, the Wags have decided to wear replica shirts to avoid the spotlight. Harry Kane’s wife Katie, 29, and Jack Grealish’s model girlfriend Sasha Attwood, 26, have worn the white Three Lions shirt, while Harry Maguire’s wife Fern, 28, was featured in the red second strip and Megan Pickford, 26, opted for a yellow jersey to match goalkeeper husband Jordan.

It also follows a very public legal battle between football wives Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney. A source close to the England camp told the Daily Mail: ‘Football matches have been a fashion show for so many years. This gang of Wags is very different.

“They are there to support the team and not to let them go alone. No one sits there talking about what they’re wearing – the conversation is about what’s happening on the pitch, not off it.”

Bewitched: Jack Grealish’s model girlfriend Sasha Attwood, 26

The State Department has advised visitors to Qatar that women are expected to cover their shoulders and not wear short skirts.

It is clear that some WAGs, including Ms Maguire, 25, and Ms Pickford, 26, were upset by the revelation that Ms Vardy set up a paparazzi recording of WAGs outside a restaurant during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The women had no idea what Ms. Vardy had done until it came out in court documents and so are determined to stay under the radar this time.

A WAG said, “None of us ever want it to come back.”

WAGs including Victoria Beckham and Cheryl Tweedy infuriated FA bosses at the 2006 World Cup in Germany when they partied and shopped in Baden-Baden while staying in a different hotel to the team.

Their dancing on tables and expensive bar bills made more headlines than the England team, which was managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson. It was reason for Eriksson’s successor Fabio Capello to exclude wives and girlfriends from the 2010 World Cup.