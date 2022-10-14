Why Stephen King Preferred the 1997 TV Version of ‘The Shining’ Over Kubrick’s Classic

Despite being considered one of the greatest movies ever made, it’s no secret that Stephen King is not a fan of Stanley Kubrick1980 adaptation from his novel, The shining. The film is vastly different from his 1977 novel, much to his disappointment, and he claims that Kubrick was unable to process the themes of the story. He also didn’t appreciate the drastic changes the script had made to the Torrance family. The changes have separated Kubrick’s film from the source material and paved its own way for many different interpretations and theories. Most of these were explored in detail in the 2012 documentary Room 237how strangely enough, King has also expressed his deep distaste for. King made an effort to correct the mistakes in The shining by writing and producing a miniseries that followed his novel more closely. The miniseries aired with three episodes in 1997 and due to the film’s popularity, it has been all but forgotten despite its intentions.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

King drew on his own alcoholism when writing ‘The Shining’

When King wrote the novel, he was a recovering alcoholic, and he reflected his alcoholism in the book’s lead character, Jack Torrance. In his book, About writing: a memoir of the craftKing confessed that he didn’t even realize he was writing about himself when he started The shining. Alcohol scared King of losing control in front of his family, and this powerful guilt became an essential part of establishing Jack’s character. Kubrick failed to address Jack’s alcoholism in his adaptation, and as a result, much of Jack’s personality is rejected. The casting of Jack Nicholson – who at the time was best known for his role in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest – has also been called an error by King, because it makes Jack’s descent into madness less impactful. Nicholson’s wacky expression and unhinged personality can be clearly seen at the beginning of the film, while he is said to be more of an ordinary man whose madness is slowly unfolding.

Image via ABC

Jack Torrance is a victim

King wanted the public to see Jack more as a victim of supernatural powers rather than a madman who should be immediately feared. Steven Weber took on the role after a lengthy casting process, embodying the character closer to King’s vision. He is a depressed, recovering alcoholic who is determined to change his life after losing his job as a teacher due to his hot temper, and it makes his descent into madness more cruel and tragic, and it all starts with his alcoholism. This crucial side of his character is well portrayed in the way it shows his mental state, his suicidal thoughts and the potentially damaging effects it has on his relationship with his wife and child prior to supernatural events.

RELATED: Sorry, Stephen King: ‘The Shining’ Is Your Best Movie Adaptation

Which image of Wendy is more true to the book?

There are countless stories about the road Shelley Duvall was treated on the set of Kubrick’s movie. Her performance as Wendy Torrance was initially mixed, but afterwards she was highly praised. It can be exhausting to watch, especially when you know how the discerning director isolated her during the shooting, but there are significant differences between King’s Wendy and Kubrick’s Wendy. In the miniseries, Rebecca De Mornay portrays Wendy as she was meant to be; a resilient and tough independent woman who shows none of Duvall’s hysteria or emotion.

Kubrick significantly reduced Wendy’s strength, and there are several implications that she fears her husband before he even succumbs to madness. She spends much of the film sniffing and screaming in fear, while De Mornay’s Wendy is more determined to defend herself against Jack. After the release of his movie, Kubrick explained his reasons for changing Wendy’s character to film critic Michael Ciment in which he wondered why Wendy would stay with Jack when she was so self-reliant and headstrong. As a result, he and co-writer Diane Johnson changed her personality to more meek and submissive.

Image via ABC

Tony, Danny’s imaginary friend

One of the most obvious visual differences in the King-helmed miniseries revolves around Danny’s imaginary friend, Tony. Famous in Kubrick’s version, young Danny Lloyd improvised the flickering finger he uses to talk like Tony in a high-pitched voice. There are many fascinating interpretations surrounding the character and the minor role he has in the 1980 film can be considered a missed opportunity. The importance of the figure in King’s novel demonstrates the author’s skills as a storyteller. In the miniseries, Tony is shown as a young man in his mid-twenties (played by Wil Horneff) hovering around Danny and talking enthusiastically to him. While this isn’t exactly scary, it cleverly ties into the story when it’s revealed that Tony is actually a future version of Danny. It allows the audience to see the world from Danny’s perspective with a little more clarity. The novel reveals this by revealing the boy’s full name as Daniel Anthony Torrance. King continued Danny’s story in his sequel novel Doctor Sleep in which the boy inherits his father’s struggle with alcohol.

Apart from the characterization and thematic elements, the miniseries also closely follows the plot of the book. So much so that this literalism has met with criticism. Several aspects that worked in the novel suffered on screen because the miniseries budget was not high enough. This is most apparent in the scene where the garden topiaries come to life, and the bad special effects make it almost laughable. The miniseries is at its strongest in its build, because once Jack is consumed by madness, it becomes unintentionally cheesy and extravagant with over the top violence that borders on comical. It’s a shame that the meticulous, slow pace yields a disappointing payout. While reviews of the miniseries were positive at the time of its release, it has since acquired a bad reputation. Kubrick’s film still holds up, and quite frankly, the miniseries now looks dated in many ways. However, it does not deserve to be rejected completely. It may be inferior, but it’s still an adaptation worth seeking out, and fans of King’s novel will still find it more satisfying. Just because it’s not as good as Kubrick’s version doesn’t mean it’s terrible.