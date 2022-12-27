Why Southwest Airlines is melting down

A punishing winter storm that threw several feet of snow across much of the United States led to widespread flight cancellations over the Christmas holidays. By Monday, air travel was more or less back to normal, unless you booked your vacation travel with Southwest Airlines.

More than 90% of Tuesday’s US flight cancellations are from Southwest, according to the flight tracking website. reported flight. Southwest canceled 2,500 flights. Next highest: Spirit Airlines with 75.

Southwest warned that keep canceling flights until he could get his operations back on track. The CEO of the company said that this has been the biggest interruption that he has seen in his career. The Biden administration is investigating.

What gives?

Southwest had a combination of bad luck and poor planning.

The storm hit Chicago and Denver hard, where the Southwest has two of its largest hubs: Chicago Midway Airport and Denver International Airport.

More bad luck: the storm hit just as the call tripledemia It surged across the United States, leaving people and their families sick with covid, flu, and RSV. Although Southwest says it was fully staffed for the holiday weekend, the illness makes it difficult to adjust to the increased stress on the system. Many airlines still lhave enough staff to recover when events such as bad weather cause delays or flight crews maximize the hours they can work under federal safety regulations.

shooting himself in the foot

But Southwest has also been hurt by an aggressive schedule and underinvestment in its operations.

Southwest’s schedule includes shorter flights with tighter response times, which is causing some of the problems, Kathleen Bangs, a spokeswoman for FlightAware, told CNN.

“Those response times bog things down,” Bangs said.

Stranded customers have been unable to contact Southwest’s customer service lines to rebook flights or find lost luggage.

The employees also said they have not been able to contact the airline, the president of the union that represents Southwest flight attendants told CNN on Monday.

“The phone system that the company uses just doesn’t work,” Lyn Montgomery, president of TWU Local 556, told CNN. “They just don’t have enough manpower to give the schedule changes to the flight attendants, and that has created a domino effect that is creating chaos across the country.”

The problems facing Southwest have been brewing for a long time, said Capt. Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association.

“We’ve had these issues for the last 20 months,” he told CNN. “We’ve seen these kinds of crashes happen on a much more regular basis and it really just has to do with outdated processes and outdated IT.”

He said the airline’s operations have not changed much since the 1990s.

“It’s the phones, the computers, the processing power, the programs that are used to connect us with the planes; that is where the problem lies, and it is systemic across the airline,” he said.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan, in a message to employees obtained by CNN, acknowledged many of Murray’s concerns. and promised that the company will invest in better systems.

“Part of what we are suffering from is a lack of tools,” Jordan told the employees. “We have talked a lot about modernizing the operation and the need to do it.”

He said the airline is “committed and invested in” improving its systems, but “we need to be able to produce solutions faster.”

The US Department of Transportation said it is investigating.

“USDOT is concerned about Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays and reports of a lack of prompt customer service,” the agency tweeted. “The Department will review whether the cancellations were controllable and whether Southwest is following through on its customer service plan.”

To recover, Jordan told the Wall Street Journal that the company plans to operate a little more than a third of its schedule in the coming days to allow crews to get into the correct positions.

Not the first Southwest rodeo

If all of this sounds familiar to you, it’s because this isn’t the first time Southwest’s service has melted down in epic fashion. In October 2021, Southwest canceled more than 2,000 flights over a period of four days, costing the airline $75 million.

Southwest blamed the service failure on a combination of bad weather in Florida, a brief problem with air traffic control in the area, and a lack of personnel available to accommodate those problems. It admitted it was having service problems caused by understaffing even before the thousands of canceled flights left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded.

Similar to this month’s service chaos, Southwest fared much worse than its competitors Last October. While Southwest canceled hundreds of flights in the days after the October disruption peak, competitors quickly returned to normal service.

Later that month, on a call with Wall Street analysts, then-CEO Gary Kelly said the company had made adjustments to avoid a similar collapse in the future.

“We have controlled our capacity plans to accommodate the current staffing environment and as a result our on-time performance has improved,” Kelly said Oct. 21. year, and we are currently more than halfway to that goal.”

And, like the last outage, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association claimed the cancellations were due to “poor management planning.”

— CNN’s Ross Levitt contributed to this report

