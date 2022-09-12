Why Should You Use AWS for Cloud Data Management?

AWS (Amazon Web Services) is one of the largest hyperscale cloud computing platforms apart from Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Since its launch in 2006, its revenues crossed $62 billion in 2021. AWS can be used for quality development since it comes with around 200 global services and products.

After choosing a reputed service provider, you can get started with AWS. But why should you use it for cloud management? Here are the top benefits of AWS.

User-Friendly

AWS, designed for fast and secure access, is easy to use. The stored data can be modified anytime, anywhere. The platform provides various video instructions, documentation and information so you can learn how to use its services.

Flexible

AWS allows you to use the specific web application platforms, programming languages and operating systems that you’re comfortable with. A service such as AWS EC2 can help set up your preferred applications and operating systems to create your virtual computing environment. You can get top-notch services that your app needs to work seamlessly. It can also make cloud migration easy to help you work on new things together. Go for cloud migration consulting to know more about this.

Secure

AWS comes with an extremely secure infrastructure to ensure complete data privacy. Security professionals at Amazon Web Services follow various levels of data surveillance like:

Data protection

Identity and access management

Infrastructure protection

Threat detection and constant monitoring

Compliance and data privacy

Since the approach is end-to-end, you don’t have to worry about the platform’s confidentiality but can focus on business growth.

Cost-Effective

By choosing AWS, you can pay only for the services and tools you need and for the period during which you actually use them. This is enabled via a pay-as-you-go option. Thus, AWS is more cost-effective than your conventional computing method. Also, it is a no-commitment service. That means you can begin or stop using it hassle-free whenever you want.

The global IAAS market is expected to reach $481.8 billion by 2030 from $51.3 billion in 2020. When you consider using IAAS, you can benefit your business significantly by migrating to Amazon Web Services. The platform is also reliable and scalable.