Why shoppers say this Kmart kitchen steamer is the BEST purchase they've ever made

Steaming is a well-known way to make dinners with lower calories

Australian shoppers are ‘obsessed’ with a three-tier steamer that costs just $45 at Kmart.

One woman took to Facebook with a photo of her veggie-filled dinner and said the ‘healthy and affordable’ popular purchase was ‘the best purchase I’ve ever made from Kmart’.

Fans of the product explained that the bars are removable so that different foods can be added to the steamer at different times to prevent over or under cooking.

Steaming is a well-known method of lowering cholesterol and calories in meals. One woman said the steamer was the 'best purchase I've ever made from Kmart'

‘This triple layer steamer is the best purchase I have ever made from Kmart.. my only regret is that I should have gotten it a long time ago. We give it a 10/10,’ enthused the original poster.

Kmart fans were quick to express their love for the product, adding that it is very ‘long lasting’.

‘I’ve had one for maybe 10 years. I need one like this. They are the best, one woman said.

‘I used to cook a whole Jamie Oliver meal in mine. Chicken with a marinade, rice and then steamed buns. Super easy. Fish is great in it too, one woman said.

“It’s really good,” said one woman. ‘We use ours all the time.’

Why is steamed food so good for you? * Steaming removes the fat from products such as meat as opposed to conventional cooking where it is cooked. It also requires no oil, which makes the dish lower in calories and cholesterol * Steaming preserves the fiber, color and flavor of the vegetables and keeps them as close to their natural raw state as possible * Steaming preserves vitamins such as vitamin B, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin, biotin, B12, pantothenic acid and vitamin C, and minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, potassium and zinc are retained * Steaming requires only one food source and allows different foods to be stacked, saving time, energy and money * Steaming also keeps your kitchen cleaner as there is no oil, grease or smoke (source: healthy options)

The steamer has removable columns so that different foods can be cooked at different times. Fans say the vaporizer is very durable “I’ve had it for five years and it’s the best,” said one woman

Reviewers said the steamer cooked healthy food ‘quickly and efficiently’ and recommended it for vegetables and dim sum.

Another added that it is ‘perfect for preparing meals with babies’.

More Kmart customers plan to make the steamer their ‘next purchase’. “I want to invest in one right now,” said one woman.