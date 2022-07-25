Why shark encounters are increasing along the US East Coast

A person runs as a great white shark swims just meters (yards) away on the Cape Cod National Sea Shore on the east side of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.



Sunscreen, insect repellent and the Sharktivity app are this summer’s must-have beach accessories on the US East Coast as human-shark encounters increase.

Ironically, conservation gains for vulnerable species could be behind the unfortunate upturn, experts say, while there could also be a climate link as the apex predators’ prey move to new waters.

Every summer, great whites migrate up the Atlantic coast of the United States, toward New England, and their numbers peak between August and October.

“There is a general increase in population that we think will recover after being protected,” Gregory Skomal, a senior fisheries scientist for the state of Massachusetts, told AFP.

About 300 of the animals, the world’s largest known fish, have been tagged over the years, and about a hundred pass through the waters around Cape Cod each year.

The iconic movie “Jaws” was shot in this region and the creatures are a major tourist attraction and adorn baseball caps and t-shirts. On the other hand, there have already been temporary beach closures this year after confirmed sightings close to the coast.

A big part of the reason is that their main prey, seals, also bounce back thanks to increased protection.

The iconic movie “Jaws” was shot in Cape Cod and the creatures are a major tourist attraction.



“If you have more sharks eating close to land and you have more people swimming, the likelihood of those kinds of negative interactions increases,” Skomal said.

Visit the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app, which was developed with input from Massachusetts wildlife officials to provide information about shark sightings by researchers, safety officials, and user reports.

Surveillance patrols

In New York state, the governor has just announced additional surveillance patrols, including drones and helicopters.

Half a dozen shark bites have already come to light on Long Island’s tourist beaches, three years later.

Here, great whites are less likely to be the culprits than other shark species native to the region, especially tiger sharks, sand tiger sharks, and bull sharks.

Seals are making a comeback in Cape Cod — and so are their predators, great white sharks.



Nick Whitney, a senior scientist at the New England Aquarium, believes the increasing encounters here may be related to the recovery of the sharks’ baitfish — menhaden, also known as porgies or bunkers.

This may be because of cleaner waters off New York and New Jersey, “but it’s tricky to figure out how much of that is population growth or just populations moving due to changing ocean conditions due to climate change.”

But if things can vary widely from year to year at the local level, the global level remains stable at about 75 shark attacks recorded each year, said Gavin Naylor, director of a shark research program at the University of Florida.

This follows a brief drop to about 60 during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annual global deaths are about five. In the past twenty years, only two deaths have been reported north of Delaware in the United States, in Cape Cod in 2018 and in Maine in 2020.

But in the future it is reasonable to think that the number of victims will increase.

Fact file about the great white shark.



“There will be more fatalities. There will be more white sharks, the probability will increase,” Naylor predicts, although the trend is not yet statistically significant.

Surfers venturing further into the water were responsible for half of the unprovoked attacks in 2021. Farther south, Florida, with its many touristy beaches and tropical climate, is still home to 60 percent of American and 40 percent of world attacks take place.

Taking Precautions

Sharks are far from the bloodthirsty beasts sometimes depicted in movies.

Studies have shown that they can mistake surfers or swimmers for their usual prey, especially white sharks, which have rather poor vision.

“If sharks fed on that many people in the water on a global scale, we would have tens of thousands of attacks every year,” Skomal says.

Flags direct swimmers to the safest areas on Long Beach in New York’s Long Beach; beaches have been closed or restricted after a number of shark sightings along Long Island this summer.



With climate change, the expert expects that the rise in ocean temperatures will gradually extend the season in which sharks are present in the northern United States.

So what can be done to mitigate the risks? People need to download the Sharktivity app to keep track of sightings.

“Another thing we tell people is that you just have to be aware of your surroundings,” Whitney said. Look around you for birds flying around schools of baitfish, for example.

Don’t swim alone, stay in areas with cell phone coverage, and if you get bitten the real danger is bleeding, so it’s important to get to shore and control the bleeding until help arrives.

Researchers warn beachgoers about white shark season

© 2022 AFP