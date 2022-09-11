Why Sam Armytage will ‘not replace Tracy Grimshaw on A Current Affair’

Former Sunrise host Samantha Armytage has been banned from the race to fill Tracy Grimshaw’s seat in A Current Affair.

Despite rumors that she will soon be a free agent after her contract with Channel Seven expires, Nine is not interested in hiring Armytage for the top job.

This is apparently because network managers feel she is not a good fit for Nine, The Australian’s reports media diary.

The news comes amid industry speculation, Armytage, 46, plans to amicably break up with Seven when her deal with the network ends.

Rumor has it that her guest role on the dating show Farmer Wants a Wife is a way to finish her contract before heading into the sunset.

It is said that Armytage has been enjoying taking it easy ever since she swapped breakfast TV for a quieter life in the countryside with her husband Richard Lavender.

Speculation abounds as to who will be ACA’s new host after the shocking firing of Tracy Grimshaw (pictured), with nine insiders revealing a surprising hit list of targeted presenters

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Nine and Seven for comment.

Meanwhile, speculation is rampant about who will be the new host of A Current Affair following Grimshaw’s shocking resignation, with nine insiders revealing a surprising hit list of targeted presenters.

Nine bosses are looking for someone who can nimbly handle the mix of public interest and consumer law, but who is also steadfast when talking to a prime minister.

Grimshaw’s interview with former Prime Minister Scott Morrison during this year’s election campaign made headlines herself after she threw the bemused politician on fire over the failure of his government.

One of the surprising names reportedly being thrown for the coveted role Grimshaw leaves behind after 17 years is Channel 10’s Carrie Bickmore, who will host The Project without a contract at the end of the year.

Frontrunners at Nine include Sylvia Jeffreys and weekend host Deborah Knight of Grimshaw, along with Today co-hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon, both of whom are considered capable of making the leap from morning to primetime. the Australian reports.

Grimshaw will step down in November, after serving 17 years behind the ACA desk

One of the surprising names being thrown for the coveted role is Channel 10’s Carrie Bickmore (pictured), with The Project hosting off-contract at the end of the year

ACA Candidates NINE: Sylvia Jeffreys Deb Knight Karl Stefanovic Allison Langdon TEN: Carrie Bickmore Sarah Harris SEVEN: Melissa Doyle ABC: Lisa Millaro Stan Grant

But executives are also looking to bring in talent from outside the network with a number of prominent personalities under consideration.

All contenders are considered competent presenters and journalists, but also recognizable and reassuring to a large audience.

Popular ABC News Breakfast presenter Lisa Millar from Melbourne is reportedly one of the names being talked about.

Sydneysiders Sarah Harris, currently with Studio 10, ABC’s Q&A host Stan Grant, and ex-Sunrise and Sunday Night host Melissa Doyle, are also all in the running.

Bickmore’s co-host on The Project Waleed Aly is also out of the running after signing a long-term deal with the CBS network earlier this year.

If Bickmore gets the iconic job, there’s even a possibility that production will be moved from Sydney to Melbourne, where she’s based, as an additional sweetener to the contract.

But it could be several months before a full-time replacement is announced.

Grimshaw, 62, shared the news that she would be quitting viewers on Monday’s episode of the popular Nine Network program.

“Usually we’d tell you now what to expect tomorrow night, but lately I’ve been thinking longer term personally, and I’ve got news that I wanted you to hear from me before you heard it from anyone else,” she said. . began.

Stan Grant (here with wife Tracey Holmes) has been working full-time at ABC since 2017

Carrie Bickmore (pictured) is based in Melbourne, but ACA’s production could be moved from Sydney as an additional sweetener in her contract

‘I have decided to end this year with A Current Affair.

“It’s been a big decision and before the gossip websites start telling you bullshit, I want you to know that it was my decision alone and that I’m not being pushed out the door by the boys’ club because I’m too old.

‘I’m not too old, I’m just a little tired. And for the record, both the boys and the girls have asked me to stay.

The uncompromising TV presenter, who has worked at Channel Nine for over 40 years, said “she’s actually been a shift worker for 26 years,” which has taken time away from her family.

Channel Nine star Sylvia Jeffreys, 35, (pictured with her husband, Sky News Australia anchor Peter Stefanovic) is among the names being considered

“I’ve talked to people who have made us all laugh and cry, who have shared their triumphs and their challenges and their wisdom and despair,” she said.

“And since it’s your show, not mine, and you can vote with your remote every night, you told us you wanted more of that.

“So thank you for that opportunity. Thank you for your loyalty. I hope I’ve paid it back.’

“I’ll be around until November when I’m going to take a long vacation, but until then it’s business as usual.” See you tomorrow night.’