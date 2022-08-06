Why Roosters coach Trent Robinson was HAPPY two of his players slammed Sam Walker on the field

Roosters NRL coach Trent Robinson had no problem with a heated exchange on the pitch between two of his senior forwards and young halfback Sam Walker during his side’s 34-16 win over Brisbane at the SCG on Thursday.

Seconds after back rower Angus Crichton scored the Tricolors’ third try early in the first half, veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves turned and gave Walker a savage spray.

Lock Victor Radley then joined in, looking at the diminutive No. 7 as if to say ‘be better’.

Robinson pretty much applauded the move, as the Roosters continue to impress with the approaching final.

“Jared has coached as many players as I have, that’s his role (on the field),” Robinson said.

Rooster young gun Sam Walker grabbed a bin from two of his teammates for being too flashy

Veteran prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves demands excellence on the pitch and lets Walker know in no uncertain terms that he needed to get better

“We care about the way we play the game and we feel we can get better.

‘These guys are coaching each other to go’ Come on. We want more. Come on, let’s move on. Do not do that. Let’s get better.’

After what was a patchy 2022, Robinson’s men have sides in the top four that look nervous as their shoulders click into gear when it matters.

They have won their last three games and are now in seventh place.

In the coming weeks they will face North Queensland, Wests Tigers, Melbourne and fierce rivals South Sydney.

Hard as a nail, Victor Radley also informed Walker that flashy plays are best left to the training pitch

Radley later got a nasty cut after a head-on collision with Broncos hooker Jake Turpin

Radley needed medical attention but was able to play until the 63rd minute

Captain James Tedesco emphasized the importance of momentum as Manly, Canberra and St George Illawarra also continue to fight for a top eight spot.

“It’s so tight. There are probably ten teams within four points, so for us it’s about winning every week and just getting better,” he said.

“I feel like we’ve made a statement (against Brisbane), but we’re still chasing that 80-minute gig.”