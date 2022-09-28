Why Ray Warren gave St George pride of place when he designed NRL premiership rings Panthers Eels

Highly respected broadcaster Ray Warren has officially stopped commenting, but he will still be involved on the NRL’s grand final day after designing the rings that will be presented to every player on the premiership-winning team.

And the 79-year-old has insisted that St. George be featured prominently on the one-off jewelry run.

Every year, Sydney jeweler Affinity Diamonds creates the rings for the grand final winners, each worth $10,000.

Legendary broadcaster Ray Warren has designed the NRL premiership rings for 2022

The $10,000 rings feature the iconic image of Norm Provan and Arthur Summons embracing after the 1963 grand finale

Over the years, the rings have been designed by Johnathan Thurston, former NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and an ICU nurse during the first year of the pandemic.

Warren, who retired from 55 years of commentary earlier this year, was shocked to receive the call from Affinity Diamonds founder and CEO Sam Rahme.

“I told them I’m a sports commentator – I have no experience designing rings,” Warren told the Sydney Morning Herald. “But anyway, now I’ve got it.”

Warren insisted that the iconic image of Norm Provan and Arthur Summons embracing after the 1963 grand finale was on the side.

The ring is made of solid white gold set with two carats of diamonds and ‘dove’s blood red’ rubies, signifying the famous Red V of St. George – the club Provan played for.

The rings are made of solid white gold set with two carat diamonds and ‘pigeon’s blood red’ rubies. The red rubies symbolize the 11 consecutive premierships of the St George Dragons – and the many great players of that club who have passed away in recent times

“When I thought of a design, I thought of Norm and Arthur and the partnership that defines rugby league,” Warren explained.

‘Then I thought of Norm and all the great St George players from those 11 grand finals in a row’ [from 1956 to 1966] and the ones we’ve lost in recent times: Reg Gasnier, Graeme Langlands, Johnny Raper, and Norm. That’s why I wanted some red in it.’

Rahme was very impressed with Warren’s eye for jewelry making.

“Every year I choose someone who has done something worthy in the game. Ray has done so much, so in his retirement year we thought he would be perfect,” Rahme said.

“We asked him to come up with something big and blingy to wear on special occasions. He did well. It’s a beautiful ring.’

Penrith Panthers’ Viliame Kikau inspects his NRL premier ring for 2021

Warren will watch the rugby league grand final with his wife this year after he politely declined an invitation from NRL chief Andrew Abdo to attend the Penrith-Parramatta decision.

Known as the ‘voice of the rugby league’, Warren has proclaimed 99 State of Origin matches, 45 Grand Finals and three Melbourne Cups, establishing himself as one of Australia’s greatest broadcasters ever.

Warren was inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame in 2019.