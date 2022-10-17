Why Rachel True’s Character in ‘The Craft’ Is the Most Interesting in the Coven

A cult classic and horror favourite, the craft remains a legendary work of witch film to this day. Who would use the hypnotic powers of Nancy Downs (Fairuza Balk), the natural gifts of Sarah Bailey (Robin Tunney), or the hundreds of dead sharks washed up on the shore after their summoning ritual? However, there is a missed opportunity in the case of Rochelle (played by Rachel True), the silent third of the girl’s coven. Rochelle’s character arc has the potential to go deeper than… the craft initially portrays. Despite eventually becoming entangled in Sarah and Nancy’s storylines, Rochelle’s potential as a major character is strongly present in the film. Through her racial identity, narrative conflict and connection to witchcraft, Rochelle could have easily been a strong and representative character on The craft. And even a worthy rival to Sarah and Nancy.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

She’s a black witch catholic

Rochelle is one of the few students of color to attend St. Benedict’s Catholic School, if not the only one. Because of this, she is shamelessly harassed by her classmate, Laura Lizzie (Christine Taylor), who makes unspeakable comments about her textured hair and skin. To gain control of her circumstances and regain a sense of power, Rochelle turns to witchcraft, and understandably so. While the film fuels these incidents as part of its interest in the occult, the craft doesn’t really take the opportunity to highlight the cultural connection between Catholicism, witchcraft, and Rochelle’s racial identity.

RELATED: ‘The Craft: Legacy’ Offers the Right Message in the Wrong Movie | Review

As a black woman and specifically African American, Rochelle inherits a deep connection to the ways in which witchcraft and Christianity intersect. When enslaved Africans were forced to the Americas, many continued to follow their traditional spiritual beliefs. However, these systems were considered immoral by the church, so they hid their practice behind the guise of Christianity. In the case of Catholicism, for example, many traditional African spirits were associated with the saints. A fusion took place between the two religions, creating a new practice known as Voodoo/Hoodoo, which is often associated with witchcraft. So culturally speaking, the craft had the chance to make a liberating discovery in Rochelle of not only witchcraft, but also ancestral magic (similar to Sarah’s realization that her mother was a witch). Imagine the power she could wield as a witch and an important character. Ever heard of the voodoo queen Marie Laveau? Precisely!

Her struggle is more than just the high school experience

Each girl is an outcast in her own right, an outcast in a world that has no idea how to deal with their traumas. While Nancy, Sarah and Bonnie (Neve Campbell) absolutely grappling with very real and harrowing circumstances, Rochelle is both a victim of the system and of a mindset specifically geared toward its demise. Laura’s racist comments aren’t just the words of a popular bigoted white girl. They are the echoes of a much more sinister, and nowadays evil. Although she ends up taking revenge on Laura through a nasty hair expression, this isn’t just a revenge spell she casts. It’s the act of rebellion against the years of abuse that Rochelle – and the centuries of atrocities that came before her – faced because of the color of their skin. The conflict Rochelle has in the film goes beyond a mere subplot. While racism is often normalized within the school system, it is far from the normal high school experience.

She shows significant character development

To further emphasize why Rochelle is such a compelling character, watch her reaction when she finds Laura bald, crusty and sobbing on the dressing room floor. It is a climax of the film when the girls begin to realize the consequences of their actions. Yes, the craft ensures that whatever is sent out into the universe is returned threefold, even if it is only fault. But what is lost in this scene is the recognition of how human this moment is. Despite the despicable way Rochelle has been treated by Laura time and again, she cannot bear the pain she has caused. Besides Sarah, she is the only one of the girls who ever shows real empathy. Still, the craft makes no further use of this. Instead, Rochelle descends and soon becomes one of Nancy’s vicious, mindless minions.

She represents a powerful element

When Nancy convinces the girls to perform a summoning rite to the deity Manon, the natural element associated with each character is revealed. Nancy stands for fire, of course: explosive, powerful and all-consuming. Sarah represents the Earth, symbolizing an association with Mother Nature and a deep-rooted connection with the elements. It’s clear how and why the two main characters in the film portray the elements they do, and their symbolism is used to the fullest. However, the same cannot be said of Rochelle. She represents the element of water, which is essential in the give and take of life, spiritual power and the power of intuition. The fire is extinguished under the weight of water. Without water, the earth cannot sustain itself. It is a breathtaking symbol of the power that Rochelle wields. Plus, it proves that she has all the potential to be a formidable opponent against Nancy and Sarah. Unfortunately, nothing is done about it, despite the importance that water has both culturally and within the film.

in all its glory, the craft uses his characters, their stories and their suffering to portray the contrast between dark and light. With each loss encountered, it becomes clear how important it is to maintain spiritual balance. Nancy and Sarah are the warning of what will happen if the balance is upset. And Rochelle remains the film’s untapped potential. She could without a doubt have been the cohesion between Nancy and Sarah – the magic that unites dark and light forces. Better yet, if she had only been able to access the magic of her ancestral history, or even a fraction of her connection to the powers of water, she would have made the girls run for their money!