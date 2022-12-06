Why Qatar’s purpose-built 2022 FIFA World Cup venue Stadium 974 will be TORN DOWN

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Although the World Cup is only a few weeks away, one of the stadiums that hosted seven matches during the tournament is already being demolished.

Located near the Port of Doha, Stadium 974 is made primarily from repurposed shipping containers and can be completely disassembled and reassembled like Lego after it is no longer needed.

Although the World Cup will only conclude in a few weeks, one of the stadiums that hosted seven matches during the tournament is already being demolished

Located near the Port of Doha, Stadium 974 is mainly made of repurposed shipping containers and can be completely disassembled and reassembled like Lego after it was needed

The unique 40,000 seat venue consists of a modular steel frame and 974 shipping containers – hence the name of the stadium.

Portugal, France, Brazil and Argentina all played in the arena – with the latest clash being Tuesday’s round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea.

Now the stadium is being completely demolished and moved elsewhere or converted into a series of smaller venues.

‘Designing for dismantling is one of the most important principles of sustainable construction’, says Karim Elgendy, an expert in the field of urban sustainability and climate.

‘As a result, a building site can of course be restored or reused for another function.’

Portugal, France, Brazil and Argentina all played at the arena – with the final clash being Tuesday’s round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea (pictured)

The stadium can now be shipped to other countries in need of infrastructure, with reports saying it may go to Maldonado, Uruguay, if they are successful with their bid for the 2030 World Cup.

The idea behind the short-lived venue was to allay concerns that Qatar was spending billions on white elephants that would be of little use after the tournament – as has been seen in South Africa, Brazil and Russia.

The idea behind the short-lived venue was to allay concerns that Qatar was spending billions on white elephants that would be of little use after the tournament – as has been seen in South Africa, Brazil and Russia

The World Cup in Qatar has drawn quite a bit of criticism in recent months for its treatment of migrant workers who have built stadiums and infrastructure for the World Cup.

As many as 6,500 migrant workers are believed to have died during Qatar’s preparation for the World Cup, though tournament organizers claim only 37, with only three being a result of work-related accidents.