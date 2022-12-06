Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Why Qatar’s purpose-built 2022 FIFA World Cup venue Stadium 974 will be TORN DOWN
US

Why Qatar’s purpose-built 2022 FIFA World Cup venue Stadium 974 will be TORN DOWN

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Although the World Cup will only conclude in a few weeks, one of the stadiums that hosted seven matches during the tournament is already being demolished

Why one of Qatar’s purpose-built World Cup stadiums will be PICKED UP now that the final match of the tournament has been held

By James Cooney for Daily Mail Australia

published: 23:47, December 6, 2022 | Updated: 23:47, December 6, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Although the World Cup is only a few weeks away, one of the stadiums that hosted seven matches during the tournament is already being demolished.

Located near the Port of Doha, Stadium 974 is made primarily from repurposed shipping containers and can be completely disassembled and reassembled like Lego after it is no longer needed.

Although the World Cup will only conclude in a few weeks, one of the stadiums that hosted seven matches during the tournament is already being demolished

Although the World Cup will only conclude in a few weeks, one of the stadiums that hosted seven matches during the tournament is already being demolished

Located near the Port of Doha, Stadium 974 is mainly made of repurposed shipping containers and can be completely disassembled and reassembled like Lego after it was needed

Located near the Port of Doha, Stadium 974 is mainly made of repurposed shipping containers and can be completely disassembled and reassembled like Lego after it was needed

Located near the Port of Doha, Stadium 974 is mainly made of repurposed shipping containers and can be completely disassembled and reassembled like Lego after it was needed

The unique 40,000 seat venue consists of a modular steel frame and 974 shipping containers – hence the name of the stadium.

Portugal, France, Brazil and Argentina all played in the arena – with the latest clash being Tuesday’s round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea.

Now the stadium is being completely demolished and moved elsewhere or converted into a series of smaller venues.

‘Designing for dismantling is one of the most important principles of sustainable construction’, says Karim Elgendy, an expert in the field of urban sustainability and climate.

‘As a result, a building site can of course be restored or reused for another function.’

Portugal, France, Brazil and Argentina all played at the arena - with the final clash being Tuesday's round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea (pictured)

Portugal, France, Brazil and Argentina all played at the arena - with the final clash being Tuesday's round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea (pictured)

Portugal, France, Brazil and Argentina all played at the arena – with the final clash being Tuesday’s round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea (pictured)

The stadium can now be shipped to other countries in need of infrastructure, with reports saying it may go to Maldonado, Uruguay, if they are successful with their bid for the 2030 World Cup.

The idea behind the short-lived venue was to allay concerns that Qatar was spending billions on white elephants that would be of little use after the tournament – as has been seen in South Africa, Brazil and Russia.

The idea behind the short-lived venue was to allay concerns that Qatar was spending billions on white elephants that would be of little use after the tournament - as has been seen in South Africa, Brazil and Russia

The idea behind the short-lived venue was to allay concerns that Qatar was spending billions on white elephants that would be of little use after the tournament - as has been seen in South Africa, Brazil and Russia

The idea behind the short-lived venue was to allay concerns that Qatar was spending billions on white elephants that would be of little use after the tournament – as has been seen in South Africa, Brazil and Russia

The World Cup in Qatar has drawn quite a bit of criticism in recent months for its treatment of migrant workers who have built stadiums and infrastructure for the World Cup.

As many as 6,500 migrant workers are believed to have died during Qatar’s preparation for the World Cup, though tournament organizers claim only 37, with only three being a result of work-related accidents.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Frank Skinner is unconvinced by Prince Harry’s guitar...

Why the band of Wags ditched designer gear...

Disgraced FTX boss reportedly pushed for $100M deal...

Ron DeSantis’ two-day inauguraton party – with VIP...

Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-star Shelley Long appears downcast...

Substation attacks in Oregon and Washington are ‘similar...

Iowa cops probing claims man is America’s most...

GOP Sen. Rick Scott says ‘it’s up to...

‘It is Hollywood!’: Catherine Zeta-Jones didn’t think her...

Netflix’s new movie Troll wins perfect Rotten Tomatoes...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More