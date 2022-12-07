Why Putin’s thugs target Ukraine’s energy resources

While from a Ukrainian and Western perspective, this campaign is unlikely to force Ukrainians to the negotiating table, Putin and his thugs think otherwise. They daily threaten, coerce and terrorize their own people into acquiescence; why would such an approach not work for others? The Ukrainian army is also a target. Russia hopes that these attacks will use military resources and Western aid to defend and rebuild the power grid. Such attacks could help Russian General Sergie Surovikin and his beleaguered and demoralized ground forces. Loading More generally, the Russian missile and drone strikes impose significant economic costs on the Ukrainian government. Foreign investors will not return to Ukraine as long as there is an unreliable power supply, denying that the country needs foreign investment. And, crucially, it denies Ukrainians a source of export income. Wars are expensive to fight and the Ukrainian government needs every penny. The downgrading of Ukraine’s power grid likely halted plans to export power to Europe and reduced its ability to earn foreign currency. These attacks also provide material for gruesome Russian propaganda aimed at the domestic public. Putin can point to them as successful military actions, to which the Ukrainians can only react to a limited extent. British strategist Lawrence Freedman has proposed that “the Ukrainians cannot do the same against the Russians … The Ukrainians win on the battlefield, but they cannot retaliate against the Russians at that strategic level”. However, the recent attacks on two Russian airports suggest that the Ukrainian army thinks otherwise.

Many missiles are shot down. But many Russian missiles and suicide drones still manage to hit power plants, substations and other civilian infrastructure. However, the current missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian targets seem to have hardened Ukraine's resolve. Until Ukraine can prove to Putin that he cannot beat it this way, it will have to keep building up its defenses. Ultimately, the success or failure of these Russian strikes may come down to who runs out of missiles first. Because Russia has failed to make Ukrainian concessions with these attacks, the kind of energy war we are seeing now has an uncertain future. It does not predict a new form of warfare that is likely to be waged by everyone in the future. However, it is an option for wider, systemic, coercive behavior, along with cyber and physical attacks, that may appeal to certain national leaders. And we can be sure that the autocrats in Beijing and their military leaders will watch and learn. Mike Ryan is a retired Major General who served in the ADF for over 35 years and was Commander of the Australia Defense College. He is the author of War Transformed: The Future of 21st Century Great Power Competition and Conflict.