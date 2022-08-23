Why new father Kyle Sandilands rejected offer of paternity leave

<!–

Kyle Sandilands has chosen to waive his right to paternity leave and continue to broadcast his top-rated radio show in Sydney from home.

The 51-year-old KIIS FM breakfaster became a father for the first time earlier this month when his fiancée Tegan Kynaston, 36, welcomed their son Otto.

Despite KIIS’ parent company ARN Sandilands offering paid parental leave, he has opted to continue working his usual 6 to 10 hour shift.

Kyle Sandilands (pictured with son Otto) has chosen to waive his right to paternity leave and continue to broadcast his top-rated radio show in Sydney from home

An ARN spokesperson confirmed: B&T: ‘ARN is committed to supporting its team members during parental leave, offering both paid parental leave and family-friendly, flexible work arrangements.’

Kyle announced live on air on August 11 that Tegan was in labor, before rushing to his partner in the hospital in time for Otto’s birth.

“I broadcast from home for a reason and that reason seems to be rearing its head now,” he said at the time.

“I think maybe I should leave the show and go to the hospital. It’s time!’

Despite KIIS’ parent company, ARN, offering Sandilands (pictured with his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson) paid parental leave, he has opted to continue working his usual shift from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Guys, I’m so sorry! I feel very unprepared,” he added. ‘I have to run! I feel like I’m letting you down.’

Months before Otto’s arrival, the shock jock surprised his longtime co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson by asking her to be his son’s godmother.

She immediately agreed and Kyle then gave Jackie a ring with the word ‘Otto’ spelled out in Morse code in diamonds.

Kyle and Tegan started dating in late 2019 and announced in February of this year that they were expecting their first child.

Months before Otto’s arrival, Kyle surprised his longtime co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson (right) by asking her to be his son’s godmother. (center of photo: Tegan Kynaston)