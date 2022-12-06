Why MPB is the best one-stop-shop for all your photography needs this Christmas (and beyond)

Photography can be a daunting hobby for newbies and experienced photographers alike. With so many cameras and lenses to choose from (many of which will drain your wallet without thinking), navigating the minefield of photography gear can be a pain.

Enter MPB (opens in new tab) — a world-class photography equipment platform that enables photographers of all skill levels to buy and sell equipment to help them evolve and grow as their creative skills and interests change and develop. Designed from the ground up with a passion for photography at the forefront of everything, MPB offers almost countless benefits to users compared to the traditional method of buying everything brand new.

Old dogs, reliable tricks

If you’re not used to buying used photo and video equipment (or anything else for that matter), then we don’t blame you for being scared. But unlike a pair of used, holey trainers that soak up puddles of water with unfortunate enthusiasm, well-cared-for photography equipment will serve you well for generations without any degradation in performance.

For example, it’s not uncommon for photographers to pick up lenses second, third or even fourth hand, achieving the same crisp, clear, fantastic results as the day the lens was first unboxed – all for a fraction of the price. suggested retail price. On average, prices at MPB are even 30% cheaper than brand new equipment. And if you need a little extra peace of mind, you can rest assured that all MPB products undergo rigorous testing and assessment by trained product specialists to ensure everything works flawlessly. As if that weren’t enough, each product also has images that you can view from every angle, so you can see exactly what you’re going to get. With ratings from ‘Like New’ to ‘Well Used’, there are no surprises – just great bargains.

Overall, when you consider that you’re getting the same performance for less, buying used equipment suddenly seems like an incredibly sensible choice, especially in these particularly cost-conscious times. Add to that MPB’s free six-month warranty, which comes standard with every purchase, and the collection of thousands of five-star reviews on Trustpilot, the idea of ​​buying used equipment becomes a rock solid no-brainer. However, aside from savings, there is another important factor to consider:

It’s more durable

Sustainability awareness has never been greater – and rightly so. Today more of us are actively thinking about the products we buy, where they come from and their impact on the environment. And with research showing as much as £1 trillion worth of unused technology lying around in homes across the UK, EU and US, there’s a huge amount of untapped potential to give perfectly usable technology a second life. To put that gargantuan figure into a more relatable perspective, on average a single adult has around £1,736 of unused tech, with the figure rising to £2,618 for Gen Z and Millennials. Despite these striking figures, 60% of those surveyed have never traded a used technical item. Even without diving deeper into the numbers, it is clear to see the circular benefits of trading and buying used technology such as camera equipment. Sellers get some extra money, and buyers save money while reducing waste in the process. It is the definition of a win-win situation.

Each year, MPB recycles and rehouses more than 300,000 cameras and lenses, breathing new life into perfectly healthy, usable devices. Not only does that mean something like a beloved lens can move into the next chapter in someone else’s life, but it also means a reduction in unnecessary waste.

Combined with MPB’s insistence on plastic-free packaging (made from 100% recyclable and recyclable materials), it’s clear why buying and trading used equipment is not only better for your budget, but also good for the environment.

In addition to helping users trade used equipment, MPB also applies its passion for sustainability at an operational level, with renewable energy accounting for more than 50% of the electricity it uses, with a goal of reaching 100% by 2025. net zero carbon for all buildings, data centers and couriers by 2035, sustainability is a core foundation of everything it stands for.

A surprising gift for every budget

Whether you want to treat yourself to a new camera or lens, or are looking for a special gift to cheer up the creative photographer or videographer in your life, MPB has you covered.

Since buying used equipment is so much cheaper, you can afford to stretch your budget further by buying better, more advanced equipment to really get the wow factor. Seeing someone’s face light up when they’ve received an even better gift than the one they expected is never boring. And if you bought it for yourself, even better.

Let your creativity run wild

Whether you're looking to upgrade to more advanced equipment while honing your skills, or are just starting your creative journey, MPB is by far the best destination to help you get the tools you need to fully express yourself. printing – and this goes far beyond offering physical equipment. MPBs original content hub for example, is the perfect place for enthusiasts, newcomers and veterans to come together to get inspired and share their work. From contests and inspirational interviews to kit guides, tips, podcasts and much more, it's one of the best places for content creators to get inspired and hone their skills.

Ultimately, there’s something really beautiful about giving things like cameras and lenses a new home, so that newer generations of creatives can capture the world as they see fit. With MPB’s passionate support team also on hand, users can rest assured that all experience levels are catered for.

With every brand under the sun available in its extensive catalogue, there is something for everyone.