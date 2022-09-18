Why Michael McCormack is the last Coalition MP wearing a mask in parliament

Former Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has opened up as one of the last two coalition MPs to wear a mask in parliament.

Anthony Albanese ordered all Labor politicians to wear masks, but opposition leader Peter Dutton left the decision to individual MPs.

The mask worn on that side of the room peaked at seven in parliament’s first week after the May 21 election during the winter wave of Covid.

But by September, Mr. McCormack, 58, and his Nationals colleague Andrew Gee were the only ones left with no Liberals among them.

The former transport minister said he followed his interpretation of the House sergeant-at-arms advice to MPs.

“The official advice we were given as MPs was to take all measures to protect ourselves and others,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

‘I appreciate that [Labor] members across the street all wear masks and I thought it was probably appropriate to do that too.”

Mr McCormack said he agreed with Mr Dutton that it was a personal decision and that he would not criticize anyone for wearing or not.

“But I think when we’ve asked the public to wear masks at certain times, the expectation is that you’ll show leadership and do so when the advice to you suggests you should,” he said of his own motivations. .

Mandatory mask-wearing on planes was abolished the day after parliament ended and Mr McCormack said he wasn’t sure what he would do if it resumed on Friday.

“As the situation evolves, and it is almost daily, I will reconsider what to do, based on the best advice,” he said.

“It may be different when we come back… it may be that no one is wearing a mask. I’ll weigh up the advice we get and act on it.’

None of the coalition’s front bench wears a mask in parliament, including opposition leader Peter Dutton (right) and Nationals leader David Littleproud (center)

None of the members of the Liberal House Party wore masks during the last session

He said Rebekha Sharkie, Member of Parliament for the Center Alliance, who generally does not wear a mask in parliament, was the only one to comment on it anyway.

“She asked me why I was wearing it and I told her and she thought that was fair enough,” he said.

Mr McCormack said he didn’t usually wear a mask in the shops, but always had one in his pocket and put it on when he saw someone coughing or when it was busy.

“I can tell you I took it out and put it on, just in case, especially if it’s a smaller store,” he said.

“There aren’t many people in public wearing masks in supermarkets and so on and I understand everyone is tired of it.”

However, he said Australians should remain vigilant about Covid as the pandemic was not over and could increase again at any time.

“We’ve lost almost 14,500 people to Covid and a lot of people are still contracting it and dying and dying from it, so it’s still a concern,” he said.

“People need to continue to get vaccinated and there could be more, deadlier species on the way, and that’s a concern, but we as a nation have done pretty well as 50,000 deaths were predicted at one point.”

Mr McCormack said he had yet to get Covid and that was a factor in his decision to continue wearing a mask when his colleagues did not.

“I’m not afraid of catching Covid, of course I don’t want to get it – it affects people in different ways – I’m just lucky I haven’t caught it yet,” he said.

He said he wasn’t sure he hadn’t had an asymptomatic case, but had been tested so many times that it probably would have turned up.

The only time Mr Dutton (left) was photographed wearing a mask in Parliament was at a Cancer Council lunch with Mr McCormack (right). This was also the photo that Mr. McCormack lamented as he struggled with his mask so much that it looked like a blindfold

Doggedly following the advice about wearing a mask has not prevented him from being criticized, starting with the first day of parliament when his mask broke and he was photographed naked.

“The thing broke and I couldn’t really leave the room. My office is getting a few calls saying we’re supposed to wear masks (why not you),’ he said.

The veteran politicians said he was also amused that in that first week he was criticized for pulling down his mask to intervene.

“I can tell you that there have been many Members who have done the same, including senior Labor ministers,” he said.

Another time, an embarrassing photo was taken of him struggling to put one on, so much so that it looked like he was wearing it like a blindfold.

“Even my wife mocked me for that,” he said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton shake hands at St Andrews Presbyterian Church during the traditional service for the opening of Parliament. Mr Albanese wore a mask but Mr Dutton did not

Only seven coalition MPs wore masks on the first day of parliament. Mr McCormack was criticized by his constituents for not being one of them but revealed it was only because his mask broke

Mr McCormack also noted that it seemed illogical for MPs to wear masks in the hall, but there were hundreds of people in one room at the Midwinter Ball and other events and no one was.

The difference between the Prime Minister’s and Mr Dutton’s views on Covid was never greater than the opening of parliament as they shook hands during the traditional church service with one mask between them.

The only time Mr. Dutton has been photographed wearing a mask since then was when he and Mr. McCormack attended a Cancer Council lunch that week.

“It was a health issue and I think everyone wore one, so I think he thought if everyone wore one, he should,” he explained.