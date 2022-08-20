Why Melania Trump is now ready for a second tilt as the First Lady

Melania Trump was briefly spotted leaving the Manhattan salon of celebrity hairdresser Frederic Fekkai last week, having a flawless blow-dry.

This was just days after FBI agents stormed the Trumps’ magnificent Mara-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (dubbed the “Winter White House” during his presidency) in search of classified documents, reportedly during the trial in Melania’s underwear drawer sniffed. .

But if the former First Lady, 52, felt any anger or emotion over the raid on her home, as always, she didn’t show it.

She simply slipped into a limousine, surrounded by Secret Service agents, and was taken back to the three-story penthouse she shares with her 76-year-old husband and 16-year-old son Barron, in New York’s gleaming Trump Tower.

The former First Lady is quietly rebuilding her life away from the limelight. Pictured: Melania and Donald Trump in July 2020

It is now a well-known routine.

While many speculated that Melania would be leaving her 17-year-old husband the moment Marine One, the presidential helicopter, left the White House lawn at the chaotic end of his tenure, that has not turned out to be the case.

Instead, the former First Lady has quietly rebuilt her life away from the limelight.

To longtime friend and socialite Toni Holt Kramer, Melania’s composure comes as no surprise.

“Every time I read false stories about her and Donald getting divorced and living separate lives, I get angry,” she told The Mail on Sunday.

“I’ve known Donald since 2010, when my husband and I joined the club in Mar-a-Lago. Shortly afterwards I met Melania.

“Since then I’ve been to more parties with them than I can count: birthdays for Barron. Thanksgiving. barbecuing.

‘The Melania I know is sweet, kind, natural, stylish and puts her family first. She constantly gets a bad reputation because people like to hate the Trumps.

When asked if she felt like another stint as First Lady, Melania’s response was typically puzzling: “Never say never.” Pictured: Melania at the traditional ‘forgiveness’ of a presidential Turkey in 2020

“Who can blame her for not wanting to make herself public? She hasn’t been hiding. I saw her at the spa. She and Donald are always at Mar-a-Lago’s restaurants.’

While focusing on family and the charities that interest her, earlier this year Melania set up a website to raise money for children’s charities, selling digital artworks for $150 at a time, including a close-up portrait of her eyes and a sepia-toned image of her face.

In May, she made a rare public appearance at Place of Hope, a Palm Beach foster care agency.

Friends say she has lived for the most part in the 3,500 sq ft private residence in Mar-a-Lago, which is also an exclusive private club that offers carefully vetted members the chance to join for a one-time fee of $250,000 and annual dues of $16,000.

She swims laps in the Olympic-sized pool, plays tennis on the private courts three times a week, hosts parties in the ballroom, and offers facials and massages at the spa.

Perhaps most importantly—in an America so torn by politics, many fear it’s on the brink of civil war—Mar-a-Lago is a fortress.

It has a 50 ft watchtower and an army of private armed guards to complement the Secret Service protections of the Trump family given to all former presidents.

Ms. Holt Kramer said: “Mrs. Trump has never made it a secret that she considers being a wife and mother her greatest achievement. Maybe that’s why so many people attack her? I don’t think it’s fashionable to say that anymore.’

But contrary to all the fervent speculation — mostly fueled by Trump’s enemies as he contemplates whether he will run for president again in the 2024 election — Donald and Melania are not only very much together, but she increasingly seems to hold the power behind the throne. to be .

If it’s Donald Trump’s outrageous personality and magnetic media presence that draws millions of supporters — and campaign dollars — from America’s vast interior, it’s Melania’s polished elegance and meticulously executed role as a traditional wife that has done so much to protect Republicans. to keep women in. the fold.

And Trump knows it all too well. Ms Holt Kramer says she watched the couple on the candlelit terrace of Mar-a-Lago earlier this year and for two hours told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Donald hung on every word from his wife’.

For her part, Melania seemed “unaware of everything else.”

“He absolutely trusts her judgment of everything.” Another source said that as “Mrs Trump” she has a lot of power. Conservative women admire her for being a perfect wife.

Many speculated that Melania would leave her husband of 17 the moment Marine One, the presidential helicopter, left the White House lawn at the chaotic end of his term, but that has not turned out to be the case. Pictured: Melania and Donald in July this year

She came to America from Slovenia with nothing, had her own modeling career, then married a billionaire.

‘She’s ambitious. She looks impeccable. She supports her husband. She shows up when he needs her. Make no mistake, she knows how valuable she is to Trump – and so does he. Melania is one of the few people he listens to and trusts implicitly. He always says, “She’s got my back.” ‘

While Mrs. Trump’s office did not respond to a request for an interview, The Mail on Sunday spoke to several of Melania’s closest confidants who paint a picture of a woman content with life outside of Washington DC’s “fishbowl.”

Intriguingly, no one wanted to be quoted on the record for fear of angering Melania, who distrusts the press and blames the American media for a vendetta against her husband — and her.

While Melania’s opponents portray her as aloof and indifferent and say she was never fully involved as First Lady, her supporters say she has been forced to erect protective barriers.

Former close friends, including her ex-press secretary Stephanie Grisham and senior adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, both wrote damning books about Melania. “She was burned and betrayed by people she trusted,” said one person who declined to answer. “The only people she really trusts is her family.

“There are stories that she’s stupid. She’s not stupid. She does what she wants to do, like Donald. They don’t answer to anyone and they don’t care what people think of them. Melania lives in her own little bubble. No one is forcing her to do anything she doesn’t want to.’

And so on to the $64,000 question. Will Melania ever return to the White House? Toni Holt Kramer expects to see her boyfriend on October 31, when Melania hosts the famous Mar-a-Lago Halloween party, which marks the formal start of the winter season at the club.

She is so in love that she founded the TrumpettesUSA group to encourage female support. She says, ‘I believe Donald will run and win again – and Melania will be right there next to him.’

And as for Melania? She’s only given one interview since she left the White House – for America’s Fox & Friends Weekend show. When asked if she felt like another stint as First Lady, her response was typically puzzling: “Never say never.”