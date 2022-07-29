Why Margot Robbie’s appearance in the Neighbours finale was reduced to a brief cameo via Zoom

Margot Robbie is arguably the biggest star of the Australian soap Neighbours.

So some fans may have been disappointed that her performance as Donna Freedman in the show’s finale on Thursday was just a 14-second pre-recorded video message.

The 32-year-old Oscar nominee did her best as she is currently filming the Barbie movie in America.

Margot Robbie is pictured during her brief cameo in the Neighbors finale

Margot plays the titular character in the big screen film adaptation of the famous Mattel doll.

She co-stars with Ryan Gosling in the comedy, which will be released on July 31, 2023.

Despite her busy schedule, Margot still made time for a quick cameo in the Neighbors finale.

The last episode was about Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) marriage to Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

The 32-year-old tried her best as she is currently filming the Barbie movie

Many familiar faces reunited for the picturesque lakeside ceremony and street party afterward, while other friends — including Margot’s Donna Freedman — sent their well wishes in sweet video messages to celebrate the big day.

“Have a great wedding day, Toadie,” Margot gushed into her video message.

“The years I lived on Ramsay Street were honestly the best of my entire life,” she added.

Despite her busy schedule, Margot made time for a quick cameo in the Neighbors final on Thursday evening

Margot is portrayed as her character Donna Freedman with co-star Jackie Woodburne, who played Susan Kennedy, in 2009

Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance are among the other celebrities who returned to Neighbors to appear on the broadcast of the Melbourne-based drama that helped launch their careers in acting and music.

Natalie and Holly filmed a scene together from the UK where they bumped into each other in a park before discovering that they both once lived on Ramsay Street.

Neighbors was once a big hit in Australia and a bigger success in Britain, but has fallen victim to declining ratings in recent years.