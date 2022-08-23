Why Margaret Urlich disappeared from the spotlight at the height of her fame

Details have surfaced about how Margaret Urlich spent her final years out of the spotlight, following the musician’s tragic death at age 57.

The New Zealand singer, best known for her vocals on Daryl Braithwaite’s timeless hit The Horses, passed away on Monday after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

And while she’s best remembered as the glamorous ’90s pop star who put her country’s music scene on the map, Urlich spent the last two decades of her life as a high school music teacher in New South Wales.

Speaking with Kiwi publication The star in 2017, Urlich spoke proudly of her decision to turn her back on fame at the height of her career, stressing, “I think it’s pretty normal to be normal.”

‘I once started singing because I just like it. The whole fame side of it, I didn’t think much about it, and it always felt a little awkward for me,” she added.

“I don’t have to be a high profile to be happy. In fact, I think the opposite is true for me.’

Urlich passed away peacefully on Monday surrounded by family at her home in the Southern Highlands of NSW.

She started her career as a singer for Peking Man before joining an all-girl pop group in New Zealand called When The Cat’s Away.

She made history as the first female solo artist to achieve a number 1 hit on the official New Zealand charts.

Margaret had a string of hits from her 1989 debut album Safety in Numbers, including Escaping and Number One (Remember When We Danced All Night).

She followed it up with 1992’s Chameleon Dreams, which spawned the hits Boy in the Moon and Burnt Sienna.

But it was her guest vocals on Braithwaite’s 1991 mega-hit The Horses that would immortalize her in Australian music history.

Originally written by Rickie Lee Jones and Walter Becker, The Horses spent 12 weeks in the top 10 and 23 weeks in the Australian top 50.

Over the years, the pop song has turned into a much-loved Australian folk song, along with John Farnham’s The Voice.

In 2016, Margaret admitted that she regretted not appearing in the song’s iconic video.

She said she decided not to appear in the clip because she was recording an album in London at the time, forcing model Gillian Bailey to mimic her vocals.

“I could have come back to shoot the video, but I was doing my own thing at the time,” she told News Corp.

“A lot of people know it’s my singing, but they don’t add two and two together that it’s not me in the video.

“In hindsight, it was probably a little crazy because the song was so big. But when I was young and a little stupid, I did what I thought was right. But there was absolutely no disrespect for Daryl.”

In an interview commemorating 25 years since The Horses went to No. 1, Daryl claimed Margaret pulled out at the last minute.

The music video for The Horses was shot in Sandbar on the north coast of NSW in January 1991.

Channel 10 entertainment reporter Angela Bishop paid tribute to Urlich after the shocking announcement of her death, writing on Twitter: “One of the most beautiful voices to come out of New Zealand has fallen silent.”

Channel Nine’s Richard Wilkins also spoke kind words.

‘Vale #margareturlich. Much love to George and the family… and huge respect for the beautiful and talented artist who paved the way. RIP Margaret,” he wrote next to a broken heart emoji.