Why makeup enthusiasts are obsessing over this VERY unique ‘nose bump’ contour trend

Makeup artists have sworn by contouring for years, claiming that the popular shading technique works just as well as cosmetic surgery.

So it’s no surprise that the latest trend is ‘nose bump’ contours that hide uneven noses using carefully positioned products.

The trend’s hashtag has over a billion views on TikTok with thousands of people making videos to show their ‘before and after’ results.

make-up artist Mary Shero recently revealed a surprising method she uses to contour her nose in a now-viral video.

Mary first drew a thick wand over the bump on her nose with a cream outline, then applied thin lines of concealer to the top and bottom of the wand.

Then she applied more concealer to the sides of her nose and blended it out to flatten the bump.

Several others have joined the trend and some have even designed unique nose contour stencils to match TikTok and Instagram beauty filters.

But many still struggled with not being able to contour bumps on bigger noses.

Emilya former model, posted a tutorial of the nose contour of the beauty filter ‘light makeup’.

“None of the other tutorials worked for me because I have a huge bump on my nose and an ABOUT one too,” she said.

Emily first drew small lines with a contour stick on the tip of her nose to create two semicircles, then pushed two thin lines down the side of her nose to her forehead.

“You have to be very careful with flat noses and hooked noses because it’s hard to draw straight lines on them,” she advised.

She added: “It’s very important to use a beauty tool that gives you a lot of control, whether it’s the flat end of a beauty blender or a small brush.”

Emily also revealed that she applied blush to the tops of her cheekbones and mixed it all up with the lines she drew on her nose.

“Blending the blush up that far removes the muddyness the contour creates.” she said.

Finally, Emily enhances the lines with a powder bronzer to set the contour.

Thousands have thanked the makeup gurus for their expert contouring tips.

‘I have a super crochet nose and this is the first tutorial that suits me!’ wrote a woman.

“I can’t believe it took so long for people to get behind nose bump contours,” added another. “I was afraid I would need a nose job!”