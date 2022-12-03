Why loot from ‘Sydney’s great diamond heist’ was sent back to its owner

The Australian Museum is an unlikely filming location for any superhero movie. But in Superman is coming back – the 2006 film starring Brandon Routh as Clark Kent/Superman, the disgraced Kevin Spacey as arch-villain Lex Luther and a posthumous appearance by Marlon Brando as Jor-El – Australia’s oldest museum appeared next door to the Art Gallery of NSW.
In the film, Luther steals a shard of kryptonite from Metropolis’s Museum of Natural History. The art gallery’s famous colonnades serve as the exterior, while the interior of Luther’s Theft features the grand old lady of College Street. Which has given rise to a persistent myth among schoolboys that the Australian Museum’s incredible gemstone gallery – one of the finest in the world – contains the only known substance that can take away Superman’s invulnerability.
Totally wrong of course. The museum’s specimen is actually fluorite, an understandable mistake given its green and perfectly formed shape. This month (Dec. 9), the museum will open its new minerals gallery, along with a beautifully photographed coffee table book filled with ripping threads about the various eccentrics who have collected the collection since 1827.
As Kim McKay, the museum’s hands-on director and chief executive, explains the collection, “a truly amazing story of our planet’s geologic history, with a ‘deep time’ perspective… [unveiling] how the Australian continent was formed and a ‘social history’ of exploitation and mining”.
Why should you care? Look around you. How many people wear jewelry – dear to them – with gold, silver, diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, opal or amber?
How many craftsmen and women have created such gems to increase human appreciation and devotion over millennia? As beautiful as such human artifacts are, nothing compares to the artistry nature itself has created. Some of the items photographed in the book would win prizes if entered in a sculpture contest: others would raise the suspicion of social media idiots that aliens must have landed.
“Only” 1,800 of the museum’s 80,000 mineral and rock samples will be displayed in the new gallery, but they’re as good as you’ll get to see. Some stories of discovery are equally bizarre. Who knew Australia’s copper mining industry – currently worth about $3.5 billion and Australia’s sixth largest export – was dug up by a wombat?
Of course, the wombat got no credit. Officially, herder James Boor recognized what the wombat had excavated in 1859 on what is now called the Copper Coast of South Australia. Then there’s the bizarre story of the gold bar nugget, discovered in 1887 and – at 10.7kg – the only surviving example of a large gold nugget from the NSW Gold Rush.