The Australian Museum is an unlikely filming location for any superhero movie. But in Superman is coming back – the 2006 film starring Brandon Routh as Clark Kent/Superman, the disgraced Kevin Spacey as arch-villain Lex Luther and a posthumous appearance by Marlon Brando as Jor-El – Australia’s oldest museum appeared next door to the Art Gallery of NSW.

In the film, Luther steals a shard of kryptonite from Metropolis’s Museum of Natural History. The art gallery’s famous colonnades serve as the exterior, while the interior of Luther’s Theft features the grand old lady of College Street. Which has given rise to a persistent myth among schoolboys that the Australian Museum’s incredible gemstone gallery – one of the finest in the world – contains the only known substance that can take away Superman’s invulnerability.

Brandon Routh in Superman returns. The interior of the Australian Museum appears in some scenes of the film. Credit:Warner Bros Photos

Totally wrong of course. The museum’s specimen is actually fluorite, an understandable mistake given its green and perfectly formed shape. This month (Dec. 9), the museum will open its new minerals gallery, along with a beautifully photographed coffee table book filled with ripping threads about the various eccentrics who have collected the collection since 1827.

As Kim McKay, the museum’s hands-on director and chief executive, explains the collection, “a truly amazing story of our planet’s geologic history, with a ‘deep time’ perspective… [unveiling] how the Australian continent was formed and a ‘social history’ of exploitation and mining”.