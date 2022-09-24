Why the long face? Firefighters have to step in to rescue horse after it falls into deep sinkhole

<!–

A horse had a bit of a nightmare after it fell into a sink and was rescued by firefighters.

Shocking photos show the black and white horse stuck in the ground.

The frightened animal was found stuck in the sink hole in Cockfield Fell, County Durham when firefighters arrived on the scene.

While calming the horse, the firefighters tied a rope to the frightened creature, and managed to dig a channel to create a step through which the animal could hope out of the hole on its own.

He was then seen running free after his lucky escape and joining his horse friends in the fields. It seemed unharmed by the situation

The horse was then seen running loose after his lucky escape.