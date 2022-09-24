WhatsNew2Day
Why the long face? Firefighters have to step in to rescue horse after it falls into deep sinkhole

By Jacky

By Eirian Jane Prosser For Mailonline

Published: 17:29, September 24, 2022

A horse had a bit of a nightmare after it fell into a sink and was rescued by firefighters.

Shocking photos show the black and white horse stuck in the ground.

The frightened animal was found stuck in the sink hole in Cockfield Fell, County Durham when firefighters arrived on the scene.

While calming the horse, the firefighters tied a rope to the frightened creature, and managed to dig a channel to create a step through which the animal could hope out of the hole on its own.

The frightened horse was found in a sink hole in Cockfield Fell, County Durham, before being rescued by County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service firefighters

The firefighters managed to attach a rope to the animal and managed to dig a channel through which the frightened creature could jump out of the hole on its own

He was then seen running free after his lucky escape and joining his horse friends in the fields. It seemed unharmed by the situation

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service firefighters managed to excavate a channel to create a step that helped the horse jump out of the hole on its own.

The horse was then seen running loose after his lucky escape.

