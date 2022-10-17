Why Lisa Wilkinson won't replace Carrie Bickmore as the main host of The Project

Lisa Wilkinson is not a front-runner to replace Carrie Bickmore as the main female host of Channel 10’s The Project.

Bickmore, 41, who anchors the show from Monday to Wednesday, announced last week that she was leaving the current affairs program after 13 years.

Wilkinson, 62, who co-hosts on Friday and Sunday, is unlikely to become the new face of The Project because her ratings are not strong enough.

An analysis of the metros’ ratings of The Australian show Wilkinson and her co-host Hamish Macdonald averaged just 218,953 viewers throughout the year.

By contrast, Bickmore and her co-host Waleed Aly managed to attract an average of 308,460 metro viewers to their Monday to Wednesday broadcasts throughout 2022.

With Wilkinson out of the running, Sarah Harris, Chrissie Swan and Abbie Chatfield are among the favorites tipped to replace Bickmore.

Channel 10 executives were apparently caught by surprise when the network’s golden girl Bickmore announced her departure from The Project last week.

She apparently earned a whopping $1.1 million a year for hosting the show just three nights a week between 2021 and 2022, making her a higher earner than top stars on Seven and Nine.

She has now been tipped for a breakfast radio gig after some insiders suggested Bickmore was ready to host Nine’s A Current Affair or could even replace Allison Langdon on the Today show.

TV industry veteran Robert McKnight believes Bickmore’s future lies at the helm of 2Day FM’s Sydney breakfast show.

‘I don’t think she’s going to ACA. Channel Nine has been pretty emphatic that it will be someone promoted internally. Although things can change from day to day, McKnight said TV Blackbox podcast.

The former Studio 10 executive producer believes Bickmore, who hosts the Hit Network’s top-rating drive show with Tommy Little, has plenty of reasons to take over the breakfast slot from his current hosts Dave Hughes, Ed Kavalee and Erin Molan.

Channel 10 bosses were apparently caught by surprise when the network’s golden girl Bickmore announced her departure from The Project last week

‘We have to consider… [Bickmore is] makes, what, a million dollars for her afternoon [radio] exhibition per year? The question is, is [Bickmore] ready to take over Sydney breakfast radio show?’ he said.

‘[The current show is] rating as shit. I’ve already heard whispers that she’s being offered $2 million a year to do the Sydney radio show with Tommy Little.’

“Television doesn’t have the kind of money that radio does,” McKnight later added.

TV industry veteran Robert McKnight believes Bickmore’s future lies at the helm of 2Day FM’s Sydney breakfast show. She already hosts the Hit Network’s top-rating drive show alongside Tommy Little (left) and is said to earn a million dollars a year

Joining breakfast radio would also give the mother of three free time in the evenings to spend with her family, something Bickmore said she was looking forward to in her farewell speech.

But McKnight noted that Sydney listeners may struggle to connect with Bickmore as she is ‘a very Melbourne personality’.

‘But Carrie and Tommy have a really good show! It’s really an enjoyable afternoon show,’ he added.