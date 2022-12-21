Why Latrell Mitchell’s new Rabbitohs deal could be his last in the NRL

Mitchell joked last month that he would sign a lifetime deal with Souths if owner Russell Crowe brought in a few cows for his property in Taree.
For the record, Mitchell said “there were no cows” in his new deal, adding, “all cows should be in the salary cap.”
Mitchell also confirmed he had spoken to Wayne Bennett, the super coach struggling to recruit a big man for NRL newcomers the Dolphins, but Mitchell said: “The only time Wayne called me, and the only time Wayne called me calls is to talk about cows. . He didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes, I understood that, and he didn’t bring up anything – we talked about cows, not contracts.”
Mitchell missed more than two months of the 2022 regular season after leaving for the US to work with reconditioning specialist Bill Knowles as he overcame hamstring injuries, and was one of the most devastating players in the game when he returned.
How he can maintain that brutal form for a full year remains to be seen, but Mitchell and coach Jason Demetriou have good reason to believe there will be no problems.
Demetriou said this would be Mitchell’s first time enjoying an eight-week prep after two interrupted preparations due to knee surgery and a serious hamstring injury.
While Mitchell weighs an early departure, Walker, who turns 33 next month, is ready to continue playing once his new contract expires at the end of 2025.
“Don’t write me off,” Walker said when asked if the final overtime would be his last.
Loading
“I started a little later [in the NRL] helped prolong my career. I debuted at 26, I grew into my body and didn’t take the hits at 17 and 18. We’ll see what happens.
Walker, like Mitchell, described Souths as family, and some of his fondest memories involved his two sons often serving as NRL ballboys, including the day he shook hands with his eldest, Kian, after scoring a try against the Roosters.
Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.