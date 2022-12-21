Why Latrell Mitchell’s new Rabbitohs deal could be his last in the NRL

Mitchell joked last month that he would sign a lifetime deal with Souths if owner Russell Crowe brought in a few cows for his property in Taree.

For the record, Mitchell said “there were no cows” in his new deal, adding, “all cows should be in the salary cap.”

Mitchell also confirmed he had spoken to Wayne Bennett, the super coach struggling to recruit a big man for NRL newcomers the Dolphins, but Mitchell said: “The only time Wayne called me, and the only time Wayne called me calls is to talk about cows. . He didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes, I understood that, and he didn’t bring up anything – we talked about cows, not contracts.”

Mitchell missed more than two months of the 2022 regular season after leaving for the US to work with reconditioning specialist Bill Knowles as he overcame hamstring injuries, and was one of the most devastating players in the game when he returned.