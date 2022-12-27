Why Lady Kitty Spencer may have turned down Spencer’s Tiara on her wedding day last year

Lady Kitty Spencer may not have worn the Spencer tiara on her wedding day last year because she associated it with “painful” memories, a jewelry expert has said.

The society figure, who is known for her polished, ultra-feminine style and turns 32 tomorrow, married Michael Lewis, 63, in Italy last summer.

Princess Diana’s niece married the South African millionaire in a dream location, but shocked royal fans by deciding not to wear her aunt’s wedding tiara at her own nuptials.

The Spencer tiara was worn by Princess Diana at her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981 and she wore it numerous times after her big day.

The tiara is a family heirloom that was also worn by all of Diana’s sisters on their wedding day.

After the princess’s death in 1997, the Spencer tiara was likely returned to Earl Charles Spencer, Diana’s younger brother and Lady Kitty’s father.

The tiara belongs to the Spencer family, not the royal family, and was even worn by Kitty’s own mother, Victoria Aitken, when she married Charles Spencer in 1989, which makes it all the more surprising that the young socialite decided not to. wearing the headband last year.

Prestigepawnbrokers.co.uk founder, James Constantinou said express.es why he believed Lady Kitty Spencer rejected the idea of ​​wearing the tiara, saying that personal taste and painful memories may have combined.

He explained that it has been speculated that Kitty was influenced by a number of factors on her wedding day.

He said: “First of all, she wanted to combine her love of Italy with her English heritage, which involved flower garlands in her hair.”

Furthermore, Lady Kitty may have had a definite idea of ​​what she wanted to wear on her wedding day.

And so, the expert argued that Spencer’s tiara simply couldn’t have worked with Kitty’s wedding outfits.

On her wedding day, Lady Kitty Spencer had a number of outfit changes, all designed by Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana, and estimated to be worth over £2.5m.

As a global ambassador for the Italian fashion house, they designed exclusive dresses for her bridal shower, wedding, and honeymoon.

For the three-day wedding, D&G created five different custom creations, including the stunning Victorian-inspired lace gown she wore down the aisle.

These were paired with earrings, necklaces and rings from the brand’s exclusive Alta Gioielleria fine jewelry collection.

On her wedding day, Lady Kitty Spencer had a series of outfit changes, all designed by Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana.

Prices for these diamond and jewel encrusted pieces are not publicly available, but start at £25,000 and rise to approximately £510,000 for a high-end necklace.

Mr. Constantinou speculated that Spencer’s Tiara might have looked odd with her choices.

However, Lady Kitty has always kept very private and has never discussed her decision not to wear the tiara.

He then said that one of the reasons why she didn’t wear the tiara might be because it was “painful” for her for one key reason.

The tiara, worn by Diana on her wedding day, is now owned by Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, and has been in the Spencer family in various guises for over 90 years.

He said: “However, it is also believed that wearing the tiara would bring up painful memories for Kitty, remembering her aunt who died in tragic circumstances, and also memories of her own mother’s marriage, which was not a happy ending either.”

In fact, Lady Kitty had full rights and was expected to wear this tiara as the next Spencer woman to marry after her mother and aunts got married in the 20th century.

But Mr Constantinou continued: “Lady Kitty would have been fully entitled to wear the tiara as it is a Spencer heirloom, but she might as well have opted to wear a discreet piece in a nod to her heritage.”

