Why Kimberley Davies wasn’t in star-studded Neighbours finale

In the star-studded Neighbors finale, many of the show’s most iconic characters returned to Ramsay Street, including Kylie Minogue and Holly Valance.

But one famous face who was noticeably absent from the episode was Kimberley Davies, who played blonde bombshell Annalize Hartman.

Despite briefly reprising her role as Annalize in 2005 for Neighbours’ 20th anniversary, the now 49-year-old actress was nowhere to be seen during Thursday’s finale.

Neighbors fans were shocked when Kimberley Davies was not included in the latest episode of the soap this week. Kimberley pictured in 2012

According to Private SydneyKimberley was asked by producers to return for the special farewell episode, but declined.

The publication claims the beauty has left the spotlight and is now focusing on her Melbourne decorating business and her family with model-turned-doctor husband Jason Harvey.

Kimberley starred in Neighbors from 1993 to 1996, before leaving Ramsay Street for Hollywood.

Some of her most memorable storylines included dating the much older Lou Carpenter when her character was just 17, trying to seduce one of her teachers, and standing up at the altar when her husband-to-be decided to become a priest.

Kimberley turned down an offer to return for the show’s finale and now focuses on her design business and raising her family with Jason Harvey, the doctor-turned-model husband. Kimberley and Jason pictured together in 2012

She managed to have some success in the United States, appearing on Friends and Ally McBeal and starring in Aaron Spelling’s short-lived nighttime soap Pacific Palisades.

She later appeared on a number of reality shows, including Celebrity Circus, Dancing with the Stars and the UK version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

In the ’90s, Kimberley became a staple in men’s magazines, graced the covers of FHM, Maxim, Loaded, and many more.

At the height of her fame, she even covered Australian Vogue and released her own workout video in the UK.

Many fans will also remember her iconic ’90s Tim Tam commercial.

Today Kimberley lives a much quieter life away from the limelight.

She has been married to orthopedic surgeon Jason Harvey for over 20 years and the couple have three children together.

The blonde bombshell was often touted as the Australian answer to Pamela Anderson. Pictured in 1994

Kimberley hasn’t acted on TV since Neighbors’ 20th anniversary special in 2005.

That same year, she also had a role in the direct-to-DVD film Death to the Supermodels, co-starring Jaime Pressly and Brooke Burns.

Neighbors were packed up in the air on Thursday night after 37 years.

Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance are among the celebrities who returned to the fictional Ramsay Street to appear on the broadcast of the Melbourne-based drama that helped launch their careers in acting and music.

Kimberley’s character Annalize Hartman is considered one of the most famous female characters in the entire series of the soap.

Robbie, Imbruglia and Valance made remote video appearances.

The program was once a big hit in Australia and a bigger success in Britain, but has fallen victim to declining ratings in recent years.

In the closing scenes, the residents celebrated the wedding of Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), with some characters preparing to leave their beloved Ramsay Street.