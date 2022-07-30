Why keeping warming under 1.5 C is a life-or-death matter for tidal marshes

Credit: Pamela Marcum, GTM Research Reserve, Florida, author provided



It may not always be clear why the global temperature increase should be kept below 1.5, compared to 2 or 3. Research published today in the journal Science shows that this seemingly small difference will make all the difference to the world’s salt marshes.

Tidal swamps line most of the world’s coastlines. These coastal wetlands are inundated and drained by tidal salt water. They provide valuable habitats for animals, support fisheries that feed millions of people and to take carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and stores it in their roots.

New roots build up the swamp floor, while stems hold sediment. Both processes help salt marshes keep pace with sea level rise. Indeed, tidal swamps increase the amount of carbon they store as sea levels rise.

This feedback has led scientists ask whether salt marshes could survive future sea level rise. Unfortunately, our research shows that this is unlikely if warming exceeds 1.5.

PSA: #SlowTheFlow! For their Global Climate Change class, students from San Jose State University made this video for us about sea level rise and the importance of salt marshes. Thank you to David Glenday, Olivia Kramer, Garek Lee, Shila Malizia-Torres and Leah Meza! pic.twitter.com/KynAssvAck — SF Bay Bird Observatory (@SFBBO) February 22, 2021

A 20-year experiment offers the answer

I am part of an international team of scientists that started an experiment almost 20 years ago to test whether salt marshes kept pace with sea level rise. Nearly 500 devices called “surface tables” were installed in salt marshes in Australia, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Italy, the United Kingdom and South Africa, among others.

These devices measured the amount of sediment and root material that accumulated in the swamps. They also measured changes in the surface height of the swamp. Nearby tide gauges measured the rate of sea level rise. This rate varied across the network.

Some coastlines, such as Australia’s, have a stable landmass – so the rate of sea level rise reflects the increase in ocean volume due to global warming.

On other coasts, including much of North America, the land may still be sinking or rising after the removal of huge ice sheets at the end of the last ice age. In addition, extracting oil and water resources from the ground can cause local subsidence, increasing “relative” sea level rise.

The data we have collected provides insight into what could happen to salt marshes if sea level rise accelerates.

A researcher takes measurements from a surface elevation table in Chesapeake Bay, United States. Credit: Glenn Guntenspergen, Author Provided



What do the findings tell us?

A range of findings was encouraging. These data showed that the rate at which material accumulates in salt marshes around the world closely matches the varying rates of sea level rise.

Even the swamps experiencing a sea level rise of 7-10mm per year — the rate expected globally in high-emission scenarios — accumulated sediment and organic matter at a comparable rate.

Measuring height differences, however, produced a very different picture. Although swamps with higher sea level rise accumulated more sediment, this did not translate into more elevation change.

The new research suggests a simple explanation for this.

The extra sediment and water accumulating on the surface weigh down the swamp and compress the underlying sediment. This is especially visible in swamps with a high organic content: precisely the type that develops during a strong sea level rise.

This insight corresponds to observations coming up from the paleo record, which also suggests that salt marshes are highly vulnerable to rapidly rising sea levels.

A story of good news and bad

To protect our salt marshes, we must try to reduce the global carbon emissions that cause global warming and sea level rise.

The sea level rise has averaged about 3.7 mm per year since 2006. Our research shows that salt marshes can keep up with this on most coasts of the world.

But global sea level rise will increase. Modeled by the projects of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, it will reach 7mm per year if warming reaches between 2 and 3.

Current global commitments put the Earth on a trajectory for this level of warming. And once we hit sea-level rise tipping points, they’ll be stuck there for centuries, regardless of subsequent emissions cuts.

The best hope for preserving the world’s existing salt marshes is to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to less than 2℃—and if possible 1.5℃.

But even now we should consider how to shift these important ecosystems inland. This was their natural adaptation to periods of high sea level rise in the past. Countries with large expanses of undeveloped coastal floodplains, such as Australia, are well positioned to provide areas to maintain shifting salt marshes in a warmer future.

Atmospheric rivers help coastal wetlands build up sediment

More information:

Neil Saintilan et al, Limitations on the adaptation of salt marshes to accelerated sea level rise, Science (2022). Neil Saintilan et al, Limitations on the adaptation of salt marshes to accelerated sea level rise,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abo7872

Provided by The Conversation







This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.