Why Kate Ritchie axed from skincare deal but Stephanie Rice kept on

The Australian skincare brand has broken its silence on why it ended its longstanding deal with Kate Ritchie.

After Daily Mail Australia revealed that QV Skincare had scrubbed the Home and Away darling from all its campaigns, an Ego Pharmacuticals spokesperson admitted the lucrative partnership had come to an “amicable” end.

The parting of the roads came just days after Ritchie, 44, was caught drink-driving by police in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

But the spokesperson said the company was moving in a new direction and the decision had nothing to do with drink-driving.

“The partnership with Kate ended amicably last December as a result of a strategic change we made to focus our QV campaigns on healthcare professionals,” the representative said.

“(It was) not because of recent events.”

However, the skincare brand has retained retired swimmer Stephanie Rice as a branded wig.

Ritchie’s first campaign for QV was launched in 2017 after the starlet first signed the lucrative deal

QV deal was quietly wrapped up ahead of the star’s recent drink-driving charge, according to the brand’s spokesperson

Ritchie, 44, blew her head after being stopped by police in her blue Subaru station wagon on Aug. 22 for a random breath test.

She was immediately arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station, where she underwent a secondary breath analysis that yielded a positive reading of 0.06, just a shadow above the legal limit of 0.05.

Ritchie was fined $600 on the spot and banned from driving for three months.

Celebrity Sprout Stephanie Rice Stays Affiliated With QV Skincare After It Ended Its Deal With Kate Ritchie

The blow to her public image couldn’t come at a worse time for the popular Aussie presenter whose $1 million-a-year radio appearance would also be “under review” at Nova as she and the network negotiate contract negotiations.

Ritchie had been QV Skincare’s most prominent ambassador for six years – a lucrative deal that included two major TV and editorial campaigns.

Ritchie has also extensively plugged the brand into her own social media platforms, most notably to her 331,000 Instagram followers.

However, all mentions of the brand – whose products were originally developed for use at Queen Victoria Hospital in Australia in 1953 – have recently been removed.

Ritchie has been regularly plugging QV on her social media platforms until recently

The brand’s spokesperson said it was a simple shift in advertising strategy behind the move to end the relationship.

It’s clear that the company took advantage of some Ritchie fans over the decision.

“Long Absence” from the airwaves has been cited by an industry insider as one of the black spots in Ritchie’s name, along with her lavish salary package that has grown steadily over the years.

At one point in 2020, Ritchie took seven consecutive weeks off her late afternoon shift, which was “unheard of,” according to one radio figure.

More recently, she took an unexplained three-week break during peak ratings season.

Ritchie with her Nova co-hosts Tim Blackwell and Joel Creasy

Kate’s $1M-A-Year Performance Is Reportedly ‘Under Review’ At Nova

A spokesperson for Nova was quick to dismiss speculation that Ritchie was being replaced by Kate, Tim and Joel who insisted she was “working together” with her management to balance her radio duties with a planned “return to her acting roots.”

While we don’t normally comment on this kind of unfounded speculation, or confirm our 2023 host lineup, we have no plans for changes to the Kate, Tim and Joel drive show or Kate’s role within the show.”

“As a proud QV Ambassador, I am passionate about the new campaign that celebrates the power that comes from the people around us,” Ritchie said in 2019

Kate is making her TV comeback on Australia’s Got Talent this year

As part of the long-standing QV deal, Ritchie launched the successful Together We’re Stronger campaign demonstrating the importance of skin-to-skin contact in creating connections and moments of ‘being together with loved ones at different stages of life’.

“As a proud QV Ambassador, I’m passionate about the new campaign that celebrates the power that comes from the people around us, and the amazing role our skin plays in creating those close bonds,” Ritchie said at the time.

Ritchie’s management has also been asked for comment.