Why Jennifer Garner has limited contact with Jennifer Lopez after Ben Affleck marriage break down

Jennifer Garner ‘doesn’t want’ any more contact with Jennifer Lopez, according to sources who claim the actress will only communicate with the singer when it comes to her children.

Insiders previously told DailyMail.com that Garner, 52, felt like she was being used as a “pawn” during the collapse of Lopez’s marriage to Ben Affleck.

In the months before the singer, 55, officially filed for divorce from the Argo star, 52, Garner had taken on the role of ‘marriage counselor’ for the struggling couple, with some friends fearing she had been forced to ‘play mediator’ .

Garner has now chosen to distance herself from Lopez and focus all interactions solely on the children within their extended family.

“Jen no longer wants to communicate with JLo unless it has to do with the kids,” the source told DailyMail.com.

“Her friends think she shouldn’t have let herself get so involved in helping JLo fix her marriage to Ben.

“Especially considering how Jen felt towards JLo at times during their own wedding. Jen is too nice and really wanted to help, so she tried.”

Garner’s eldest child Violet, 18, has clearly made an effort to stay close to Lopez.

After spending time in the Hamptons with her former stepmother last summer, Violet grew up eyebrows in early November after Lopez’s sister Lynda, 53, went to visit the Yale student at the private Ivy League university.

Garner found the interaction “strange,” according to the insider, who said that although the actress wanted to keep her distance, she would never speak ill of the On the Floor singer.

‘It felt strange for Jen to get close to Violet and then Lynda showed up at Violet’s school,” they said.

“Jen’s loyalty lies with the father of her children – Ben – and their children. Because they love JLo.

“But Jen would never badmouth her or speak negatively about her.”

They continued, “Everyone knows that if JLo wanted to spend time with her kids besides Violet, it would have to go through Jen.”

Garner and Affleck’s eldest child, Violet, 18, clearly made an effort to stay close to Lopez as the pair hung out in the Hamptons this summer (pictured)

Violet then raised eyebrows earlier this month after Lopez’s sister Lynda, 53, shared a selfie with the Yale student after taking her to visit the prestigious university

Garner and Affleck share Violet, 15-year-old – formerly known as Seraphina – and Samuel, 12.

After they divorced in 2018, Garner began a romance with businessman John Miller.

The past few weeks Reports have surfaced claiming that the Alias ​​star may be planning to marry her longtime boyfriend.

According to a report from In Touch, she and Miller are planning weddings and could tie the knot in Paris.

The publication noted that Garner even bought dresses while in Europe in September.

Miller has two children, son Quest, 18, and daughter Violet, 16, with his ex-wife and violinist Caroline Campbell.

DailyMail.com previously reported that Miller told Garner it wasn’t her responsibility to help Lopez and Affleck repair their marriage when they ended earlier this year.

“He cares deeply about Ben and sympathizes with what he’s going through with Jennifer, but that doesn’t mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband’s issues with his current wife,” an insider said in June, just two months before the beleaguered spouses filed for divorce. “That doesn’t make sense to anyone.”

Garner and Affleck divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, but have remained close as they continue to amicably raise their three children (pictured in 2014)

Garner is currently filming the new season of her show, The Last Thing He Told Me.

She will executive produce and reprise her role as Hannah Hall in the series based on Laura Dave’s novel.

Season one, Apple TV+’s most-watched limited series of 2023, follows an artist whose life was turned upside down after her husband mysteriously disappeared.

In a statement released when the second season was confirmed, Garner said: “I’m thrilled to be telling more of Hannah’s story – I couldn’t have said yes to season 2 any sooner!

“These characters and their stories mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we are excited to offer audiences even more with this next chapter.”

According to Variety, the second season is based on Dave’s sequel.