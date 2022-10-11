Why Jen Was Right to be Angry in ‘She-Hulk’ Episode 8

Editor’s Note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.We’ve been following Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) for several weeks now, and we’ve gotten a pretty good understanding of the kind of person she is: her moral tendencies, self-mockery, legal know-how, and inherently decent worldview. In the penultimate episode of She-Hulk: Lawyer, “Ribbit and Rip It”, Jen is put to the test after an Intelligencia-orchestrated cyberattack reveals personal and professional details that could cost Jen her living. It was a thoroughly enjoyable episode with the re-introduction of Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) as the MCU’s most dishonest vigilante. Jen embraces the action-heavy aspect of her superhero identity, getting the recognition she deserves, and a villain who is an inept, albeit scene-stealing, super-villain. Unfortunately, it all ends in tears of anger.

Jen and Matt begin at odds with losing a case, a result of her client Leap Frog/Eugene Patilio (Brandon Stanley) can’t read the fine print. Later, the two lawyers meet at a bar and over an apple martini, exchanging polite and somewhat flirtatious chats until he is called away. Later, She-Hulk responds to a distress call from Leap-Frog who is being chased by a masked man. She follows, dressed in her Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) outfit, and indulge in a scuffle with Daredevil (prelude to the superpowers)? Daredevil informs her that Leap-Frog is the villain of the episode and a brief alliance is being formed between them. Jacobson is kidnapped by Leap-Frog – who demands a new costume. Jacobson reinstates Jen as a customer and Matt and Jen have a fun flirtation.

Throughout the show, Jennifer has consistently taken the high road as she was forced to contend with BS from family, friends, feline influencers, and a slightly embarrassing copyright case. It was a joy on the final episode to watch Jen fly her super-powered freak flag, hook up with a great guy and become the recipient of the “Female Lawyer of the Year” award at a posh gala – just for misogyny (and an underground organization) to rear her ugly head and weaponize the details of Jen’s private life and embellish the facts of her professional behavior to belittle and humiliate her. She is dressed in haute couture and in the middle of a speech an intimate video of her is broadcast to friends, family and colleagues. It’s an invasive, criminal and irritating violation of her human rights – and she’s angry, rightly so.

Understandably, She-Hulk unleashes a rage she can barely contain as gala attendees flee in terror. She sees a suspicious looking man and chases after him, smashing through a wall and plucking him from a crowd to dangle him in midair. Had there not been an armed intervention unit, she might have torn him limb to limb. Normally a calm and level-headed person, Jen manages to pull back from the brink at the last minute. Killing a potentially innocent man in public would have had serious consequences for her in the future – maybe land her on The Raft? One theory is that Intelligencia’s purpose was to provoke She-Hulk into a criminal act by “shameing” her for her own normal behavior. Her anger is fully justified; recording an intimate act between two adults without both consent constitutes assault.

This isn’t the first time that male characters in Marvel properties have found joy in destroying females. She-Hulk’s current predicament reflects Kilgrave’s (David tennant) assaulting another Daredevil ally, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Trish Walker’s (Rachel Taylor) transformation into Hellcat was driven by a rage to fight violent misogyny. Both Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugho) were brutally indoctrinated in the Red Chamber in Black Widowand Dottie Underwood (Bridget Regan) endured similar conditioning in a previous incarnation of the organization in Agent Carter. A disturbing example of an alien world is how Thanos systematically abused Nebula (Karen Gillan) from childhood – and let’s not start with Captain Marvel’s (Brie Larson) scurrying with Yon-Rogg (Jude Law). So yes, Jen is just as angry as all the women above, and we don’t like that.

Except for the great entry for 2022 Mrs. Marvel, female-led shows in the MCU have faced cruel patriarchal individuals and systems. Unfortunately, this is an irritating and unavoidable part of traveling through the material world. In She-HulkIntelligencia obtained information illegally, and it doesn’t make sense for a sophisticated organization to publicly troll Jen – unless you consider that they wanted She-Hulk to lose control and cause as many casualties and damage as possible. Jen got mad and kicked the ass, we all wanted to see that, but Intelligencia needed a violent response. She played into their favor, at least for a few seconds, until she picks herself up and calms down.

Jen won’t be down for long now that she has a friend and sometimes lover in Daredevil. She orientates herself, finds out who is responsible and takes a pragmatic approach. She could stay mad and dwell on the pain they caused her, but she’s the much bigger woman and won’t let the bastards get to her. And if a Red Hulk (or Red She-Hulk) shows up, Jen will deal with that too. Meanwhile, we are counting down the days to the final…

She-Hulk: Lawyer premieres this Thursday with the season finale on Disney+.