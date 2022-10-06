Why Japan remains the biggest investor in the US

At the beginning of this year, Mazda cars rolled off a US production line for the first time in a decade. Mazda Motor’s new plant near Huntsville, Alabama – a joint project with Japanese automaker Toyota – began production of an SUV designed for the US market.

Mazda’s U-turn, years after it severed ties with its longtime partner Ford and pulled out of US production, shows the company’s reliance on US sales. North America has become the largest profit center outside Japan, growing to 30 percent of group sales, even though Japan’s share has dwindled.

Mazda and Toyota jointly own and operate the Alabama plant and have collectively invested $2.3 billion in the project. Neither can afford to fail.

“Our future growth is in the US,” said Masashi Aihara, a Mazda veteran who is now president of Mazda-Toyota’s joint venture. “Our fortunes will depend on this resumption of American production.”

Japan has been the largest foreign investor in the US for three years in a row, as companies pursue growth in the richest country in the world. But the market also presents challenges – particularly rising costs and cultural differences – that may prompt some potential investors to think twice.

Japan’s cumulative direct investment in the US last year was $721 billion, 14 percent of the total of $4.98 billion, according to data from the US Department of Commerce. US subsidiaries and affiliates of Japanese companies exported $75.3 billion worth of goods in 2020, well ahead of second-placed Germany at $47.5 billion. Their research and development expenditure totaled $12 billion, a close second to Germany’s $12.7 billion, and they employed approximately 930,000 employees, second only to British companies.

About half of Japanese investment has been in production. In addition to the auto industry, there have been new releases in food and pharmaceuticals, responding to strong demand in the US. Fujifilm last year announced plans for a ¥200 billion ($1.4 billion) drug-making plant in the US.

In the service sector, retail group Seven & i Holdings, meanwhile, acquired gas station supermarket chain Speedway for $21 billion in 2021. It now expects its overseas convenience stores to outperform their domestic counterparts in operating profits this fiscal year.

“North America will be the main engine of our business,” said Ryuichi Isaka, president of Seven & i.

Japanese companies operating abroad are generally focused on China, Southeast Asia, and Europe along with the US. The surge in investment in the Americas stems from concerns about China, which is expected to rival the US market in size but beset by mounting political risks.

These include the punitive tariffs imposed by Washington on Chinese imports, along with the Chinese government’s increasing meddling in the private sector. Japan’s direct investment position in China grew just 26 percent between 2015 and 2021, compared to 50 percent in the US, according to data from the Bank of Japan.

“Given the business risks, we can’t really accelerate our activities in China,” said a director of a Japanese car manufacturer.

Pressure from the administration of US President Joe Biden to bring manufacturing and supply chains home has made it difficult for Japanese companies to import parts and materials from China to the US, as in the past. Companies looking to expand in the US need to invest more to build local sourcing and manufacturing networks.

This release does not guarantee success. Competition is increasing, not only from local players, but also from European and South Korean rivals.

And the US doesn’t necessarily offer the best return on investment to begin with.

Profit margins on direct investment by Japanese companies have remained solidly in the double digits in China, with Southeast Asia generally not too far behind at about 10 percent. But they have long been below 10 percent in the U.S., dropping to less than 5 percent since 2020.

High costs are one factor: In a survey last year by the Japanese External Trade Organization (Jetro), a Japanese government-backed trade promotion agency, more than half of Japanese companies operating in the US cited rising wages as a challenge, with almost as many pointing to increases in logistics and procurement costs.

A further difficulty is the wider range of wages in the US compared to Japan, where deflation has gripped the economy for three decades.

Employee pay tends to vary little among the seniority-based pay structures that Japanese companies typically use, and efforts to introduce merit-based pay have done little to change that. But in the US, it can be difficult to attract outstanding talent without excellent pay.

For example, the industrial group Hitachi, which is trying to fill technical and other positions at its digital technology center in California using a global employee database, says it’s “not easy” to split staff between Japan and the US because of differences in compensation systems between them. the two countries.

This also applies to management, leading to situations like the head of US-based 7-Eleven earning about 20 times as much as the boss of Seven&i, its Japanese parent company.

Poor M&A returns, especially in the financial and telecommunications sectors, are also weighing on FDI’s overall profitability. When Japanese companies buy companies in the US, they often struggle with integration – overcoming differences in language, culture and business climate to align local management with the Japanese parent company. The US’s increasing political divides can be especially tricky to navigate.

Take abortion. As conservative states ban the procedure, companies are faced with the question of how to support their employees. But Japanese companies are largely unfamiliar with the Christian cultural background of the debate and find it difficult to reconcile workers with differing views. A list compiled by Yale University of nearly 140 companies providing abortion-related support, including few from Japan.

The cautious business culture in Japan contributes to such difficulties. Traditionally, companies have tended to enter the US market after their products and services are established in Japan, but size and agility don’t necessarily go hand in hand.

Some observers think doing things the other way around could yield higher returns. Ralph Infozato, special adviser to Jetro Chicago, argues that Japanese entrepreneurs should look to the US sooner rather than later. “By 2022, Japanese companies, especially tech start-ups, should consider rapidly ramping up their business models in the US and then in Japan,” he says.