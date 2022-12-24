Why it’s time to be clear with your family about money

But financial abuse often happens the other way around. Talkative in one Victorian case, a mother and father who, along with their three children, were the beneficiaries of a family financial to trust, had given away all the money from the trust to themselves and to a beneficiary child. They gave nothing to the other two children. “I think it was just a lack of, you know, necessarily having a good relationship with the other two, versus one [child]”, says Wilson, who was not involved in the case. What has Wilson learned about families after working in this field for 20 years? “Three [children] seems like a really bad number [of kids], regarding these disputes,” she says with a chuckle. (Wilson has three children of his own.)

For many people who are in the business of giving money to relatives, whether it be because, like Beyonce’s father and Houston’s father, they work for you, or because you are considering what to give them after you die, it is that ship has already sailed. So, what can people do to avoid financial and emotional repercussions in their families? Whitney Houston forgave her father on his deathbed for suing her. “I went to the hospital and I said, ‘Let’s end this now,'” she said. “You are my father, and I love you, and I will stay here until the end.” Credit:Getty Images “Well, I can tell you, you have to keep up [loans and gifts to children during your lifetime]and be clear,” said Linda Rosenman, emeritus professor of social work at the University of Queensland, who has researched wills across Australia. Adult children often challenge their parents’ will after they die if the parents gave money to that child’s siblings during their lifetime, Rosenman says.

“Parents help children buy a house, so one child doesn’t really need the money because they live in Orange [in rural NSW], but the other child needs money to buy a house in Sydney because they can’t afford it any other way,” says Rosenman. “So you give that kid a million dollars and the kid in Orange a thousand dollars. And how do you take that into account [after the parents die?]“A child often claims that the money was a gift; the other says it was a loan, to be deducted from their portion of the estate once the parents die. Hiring a professional facilitator who can help your family politely and productively communicate their wants and needs can be immensely helpful, says Wilson. “They often have qualifications in psychology or neuroscience.” The alternative is often costly lawsuits or verbal abuse in mediation rooms that lead to lasting rifts. “There will be a lot of crossed arms [in mediation rooms]; yelling around, “That’s just BS,” stuff like that,” Wilson says of what she sees as family members attack each other in mediation rooms. “We see that, especially when people are grieving or under financial stress. Long-held resentments about things suddenly come to the surface.” Another tip? Take a good look at how your family members actually are, as opposed to how you wish they were.

“[Often]“Parents will appoint anyone” — all their children as executors or powers of attorney — “to keep them happy when they don’t really get along,” says Wilson. “[Because] they want them [the kids] to still think well of them. So siblings often hire their own lawyers to battle each other, which inevitably results in them taking significant amounts of money from the estate they are both supposed to inherit. Loading “[I also say] to parents, “You might think your kids get along, but do they all get along with each other’s husbands?” Because spouses will influence someone [adult] child to bring a lawsuit against another.” To avoid this, legal documents should be drawn up that record which children money was given to during the parent’s lifetime and why, and whether it was a gift or a loan, which is then deducted from that child’s share of the property. final estate. (This probably would have saved Whitney Houston from to sue her stepmother in front of a house that Houston claimed was hers.)

Or consider dividing your assets among your next of kin while you are still alive. “If it’s already been transferred, it’s much harder to fight about it later,” says Wilson. And anyone doing business with family members has to run their business, well, like a business. “Treat them [family members who are staff] as you would any other employee and make sure everything is properly documented and they are paid a competitive wage,” says Wilson. And, says Rosenman, don’t think a modest estate makes you immune to fallouts. “It didn’t seem to matter how big the estate was, if they fought it out, they were going to fight,” Rosenman says of the research she did on wills. “There were a few cases where the cost of contesting a will meant there was almost nothing left [to inherit].”