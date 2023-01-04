Why it will be harder to grab McDonald’s when driving through NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hungry New York travelers may have to look elsewhere if they’re hoping for a Big Mac. Effective Jan. 1, McDonald’s locations still located in New York’s Thruway service areas were closed, according to the Thruway Authority. McDonald’s operating agreement expired on New Year’s Eve.

Previously, drivers could pick up McNuggets and more in the Malden, Scuyler, Warners, Ontario, Angola East, Port Byron, DeWitt, Mohawk, Guilderland, Modena, and Ramapo service areas. They are being replaced by Applegreen C-Stores. Some service areas may have Sbarro, Subway, or Burger King locations.

In addition to closing McDonald’s locations, the Thruway service also closed the Ramapo and Warners service areas for construction work. Each location is completely rebuilt. Drivers can still refuel at the locations during construction.

All 27 Thruway service bays are being modernized. When the plans were announced, officials said “expanded food concepts” would include Shake Shack, Panera, Popeyes, Burger King, Panda Express, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin’, Taste NY and Applegreen Convenience Stores. Construction of the service areas will start in 2021.

“This comprehensive project will modernize the buildings and facilities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste NY products, and improve facilities for the commercial trucking industry,” the Thruway Authority executive director said when construction was announced. “This is an exciting era for the Thruway Authority and we can’t wait for our customers to experience these new modern facilities.”