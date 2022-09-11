Why it could be a LONG time before Australia becomes a republic

Former Labor leader Kim Beazley says the debate over Australia becoming a republic is premature as a constitutional issue remains to be addressed first.

Mr Beazley, a well-known advocate for a republic despite serving in the vice-royal role of WA governor for four years, said the Indigenous vote to parliament is the priority.

Despite some Republicans taking advantage of the Queen’s death to immediately call for a republic, Mr Beazley said the time was not right to take the issue seriously.

Australia won’t become a republic for some time, even after Charles replaces his mother as monarch

Kim Beazley, seen here hosting Queen Elizabeth during her 2006 visit to Canberra, said resolving the issue of having an Indigenous vote in parliament was the federal government’s main focus.

“It’s not a debate worth having,” Mr. Beazley told the… Western Australia.

“The government is not going to afford that. They have told us very clearly that they will deal with the First Nations issue first and then the Republican issue.”

Beazley said it was “wise” to wait until the vote to parliament, which Prime Minister Anthony Albanian wants to pass with an amendment to the constitution, is settled before considering the republic.

“That must be a year or two later,” he said. ‘It is a debate that we are going to have. It will happen someday, but not now. I think one day we will become a republic.’

Mr Beazley said King Charles has benefited from a long ‘apprenticeship’ under his mother as heir to the throne for over 60 years.

He said the new king boosted his image with the support he gave Her Majesty after the death of her husband Prince Phillip last year, and how he acted for The Queens when her health deteriorated.

He believed that King Charles would smoothly blend his mother’s traditions and work ethic with his own “contemporary style.”

Mr. Albanian is also a Republican, who in his first ministry created the role of Assistant Minister for the Republic, which went to Matt Thistlethwaite.

However, he has not raised the issue since the Queen’s death, unlike some of the very avid advocates in the ranks of Australian Republicans.

Former Labor leader Kim Beazley, seen here with wife Suzie in 2009, says the debate over a republic will have to wait a year or two

It took just 24 minutes for the Australian Republic Movement to issue a statement calling for a republic after the Queen’s death was announced Friday morning by Buckingham Palace.

In a statement released 19 minutes before Mr Albanese gave his response to the monarch’s death, the ARM said the Queen had supported Australians’ right to become a fully independent nation.

The statement quoted Her Majesty as saying she “always made it clear that the future of the monarchy in Australia is a matter for the Australian people and they alone to decide” at the time of the 1999 republic referendum.

“During her reign, the Australia Act 1986 was passed, eliminating many of the remaining opportunities for British interference in the Australian government,” the statement said.

Appeals from Australian courts against British courts have been abolished.

Author and media figure Peter FitzSimons, chairman of the ARM, paid tribute to The Queen’s significant contribution to Australia.

Greens leader Adam Bandt wasted little time after the Queen’s announced death to campaign for a republic

However, he also suggested that it was “unlikely we will ever see another Monarch respected or admired by the Australian people.”

Greens leader Adam Bandt waited just five hours after the Queen’s death was announced to call on Australia to “go forward” and become a republic.

Mr Bandt, who refuses to fly the Australian flag with the Union Jack corner behind him during press conferences, offered his condolences to the Queen’s family and “those who loved her” before calling for a republic.

‘Now Australia has to move forward. We need a treaty with First Nations people, and we need to become a republic.”

Earlier this year, the ARM proposed a model for Australia to become a republic.

Under the proposal, each state and territory would shortlist their best and brightest citizens to become Australia’s head of state, which would then go to a national vote of 11 candidates.

Australian Republican Movement chairman Peter FitzSimons released his statement on the Queen’s death before the Prime Minister did

The elected head of state would be at the helm for a five-year term.

They would be responsible for appointing a prime minister with a majority vote in the House of Representatives, but will have no authority over day-to-day administration or passing laws.

“We consulted, we listened carefully and Australians have told us that this approach will give our nation the best chance of success in a referendum, with an overwhelming majority of Australians likely to have the change,” Fitzsimons said in January.

“This gives all Australian voters a merit-based choice about who speaks on their behalf as head of state. The decision is in their hands, unlike now where the luck of the draw is who we get from the British Royal Family.”

The ARM has spent two years developing the new model in consultation with more than 10,000 Australians.

Nearly three quarters of Australians would vote for a republic if the model were held in a referendum, while 92 percent were open to the idea, according to their survey.

The Queen’s death has sparked renewed calls for Australia to become a republic, an issue held in a referendum in 1999 where Australians voted for no change

Nearly 55 percent of Australians voted not to become a republic in the 1999 referendum.

However, the new model didn’t even get general support from well-known Republicans.

Despite his lengthy advocacy of a republic, former Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating criticized the model, saying it was dangerously preoccupied with having an American-style president.

“Australia does not need an American-style presidency with its grandeur and propensity to surrender individuals of the Donald Trump race,” Keating said.

“Australia is safer and better with the diffuse and representative power structure it currently has.”

“With the power of a popular mandate, a new president would subordinate all other state officials, including the current office of prime minister and that of the cabinet.

Mr Keating said that a head of state appointed by a two-thirds majority of both houses of parliament is still the better model, even though it was rejected by referendum voters in 1999.