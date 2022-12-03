Why is there a strike by workers all over the world?

A growing number of strikes and workers’ protests threaten industries around the world.

In many countries, energy, food and mortgage costs are at their highest levels in decades. And the rising cost of living eats away at workers’ wages.

Rapidly rising prices have already pushed more than 70 million people into poverty, mostly in the developing world, while at least one in four people are struggling financially in the developed world.

Workers around the world are dropping their tools and demanding better wages.

Elsewhere, as anger grows over China’s zero-COVID policy, we examine its impact on the economy.

And we’re looking at how you might be able to book a ride in a flying taxi.