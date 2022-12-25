Why is KFC so popular for Christmas dinner in Japan?

A quirky tradition in Japan sees people grab a KFC bargain instead of a home-cooked dinner on Christmas Day, with orders booked weeks in advance.

Stores are getting a Christmas-themed makeover in the lead up to Christmas, decked out in red and green.

The “Kentucky for Christmas” tagline was part of a 1974 marketing campaign for the chicken franchise, and now about 3.6 million Japanese people line up each year to eat KFC fried chicken for Christmas.

Even KFC’s mascot, Colonel Sanders, is dressing up, with life-sized models seen in Japanese cities dressed as Santa Claus.

Colonel Claus! Even KFC’s mascot, Colonel Sanders, dresses up, with life-sized models seen in Japanese cities like Tokyo (pictured)

The campaign began in the 1970s to tempt tourists and expatriates with chicken on Christmas Day when they couldn’t find a turkey to eat, and was the brainchild of Takeshi Okawara, the manager of the country’s first KFC, said the BBC.

Okawara said publicly that the idea came to him in a dream, where he imagined people eating KFC at a Christmas party.

However, the real story is that it came from a moment of desperation and a slight adjustment of the truth – something he would “regret” today.

Business Insider reports that he slept on sacks of flour after opening his own branch of KFC, and the westernized red and white signage confused locals, who came in and asked if he ran a barber shop.

Knowing his business was on the line, Okawara went on the radio to explain that the custom of Kentucky Fried Chicken instead of turkey for Christmas was a popular tradition in the West.

The Christmas barrel contains original recipe chicken, a salad and a chocolate cake style cake, as well as a plate to collect

He told Business Insider, “I still regret it, but people liked it because it was a good thing [they thought came] from the US or European countries,’

By 1973, KFC Japan had expanded to 75 locations, making it one of the most successful fast food chains in the country.

The idea stuck and in 1974 the first commercial was aired, aimed at couples – advertising a bucket of chicken together with a bottle of wine.

With only one percent of the population being Christian, the holiday is often marked with non-traditional festivities and a noticeable lack of religious symbolism.

But for those who do participate, it’s not as easy as walking in and ordering. December is a busy month for KFC in Japan – daily sales in some restaurants during the Christmas period can be 10 times higher than normal. To get the meal, it often has to be ordered weeks in advance, and those who haven’t will sometimes queue for hours.

The KFC Christmas bucket, commonly referred to as a keg instead, comes with a limited edition Christmas-themed collectible plate.

Kentucky Christmas came to Japan in the 1970s, and in 1974, the very first ad aired on television

Not surprisingly, the week leading up to Christmas Eve is the highest-grossing week of the year for the franchise, with £38,000,000 (6.1 billion JPY) in 2018 and a record revenue of £44,000,000 (7.1 billion yen) in 2019.

Sales fell in 2020 from the previous year’s increase to £43,000.00 (Yen 6.9 billion) for Christmas week due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In 2021, social distancing rules threatened the custom as large lines were discouraged from forming, with KFC Holdings Japan encouraging customers to order online and pick up their food at a specified time instead of queuing for the door.

Other companies have made money off the fried chicken bonanza, with supermarket chains and convenience stores like FamilyMart offering their own budget versions of the fried feast.

