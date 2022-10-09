Why is Everton vs Manchester United being played at 7pm on Sunday?

Everton host Manchester United in an intriguing Premier League clash under the lights at Goodison Park on Sunday night.

The Toffees are unbeaten in six games and their win over the Red Devils in this game last season proved vital in their quest to survive.

Getty Ronaldo is looking for his 700th goal in his club career

United, meanwhile, were badly beaten in the Manchester derby last week, but returned to winning ways in Europe mid-week.

Erik ten Hag’s men are back on Merseyside’s housekeeping duties and are looking to overturn a poor recent record against Everton, having won just one of the sides’ last seven meetings.

Still, eyebrows have been raised at the unusually late starting time of their final showdown – here’s everything you need to know…

Everton vs Manchester United: talkSPORT coverage

This Premier League clash takes place on Sunday 9 October.

talkSPORT will have EXCLUSIVE live coverage of the match at Goodison Park with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.

Adrian Durham will be your presenter, with commentary provided by Sam Matterface and former England defender Micky Gray.

To tune in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the livestream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Everton loves a game under the lights at Goodison

Everton vs Manchester United: Kick-off time explained

United were in action in the Europa League mid-week, beating Omonia Nicosia, and as with any team that plays on Thursday, they won’t be able to play again until the following Sunday.

This is due to the rule that there must be a minimum of 48 hours between matches to allow for player travel and recovery time.

Arsenal and West Ham also fulfilled their European obligations on Thursday, but both played against Liverpool and Fulham earlier on Sunday.

The reason United’s game is delayed is because their game against Everton was originally scheduled for the kick-off of BT Sport at 12.30pm on Saturday, October 6.

The Europa League group stage match list was subsequently released, forcing the match to be postponed the following day.

Sky Sports had already booked Crystal Palace vs Leeds to be televised at 2pm to lead Arsenal vs Liverpool in the 4pm slot.

BT therefore chose Everton’s 7 p.m. game against United to avoid a clash of televised Premier League matches that would negatively impact ratings.

Getty United was in action in the Europa League on Thursday

Everton vs Manchester United: what has been said?

Lampard: “Evening games at Goodison, and with our fans, I’m sure there will be a good atmosphere. Now we have to play our part.”

In the meantime, Ten Hag kept his players in Cyprus to train after their victory over Omonia Nicosia midweek.

He said: “We don’t have that many moments in training [before that game] but it was the warm up, Sunday we have to be ready for a fight, for a fight there.

“It’s about intensity, that needs to be much more and really improved. If you compare that last Sunday with City, that was the most important lesson for us.

“We have to bring a lot more intensity to games, like against City and Everton is the same. That will be a hard fight and we have to be ready for that.”