Why is a couple refusing to allow doctors access to their baby’s blood after they have been vaccinated?

A New Zealand couple who firmly refuse to let doctors use vaccinated blood to perform open-heart surgery on their baby boy have been forced to accept that some ‘pricked’ blood may have to be used, despite their own belief that vaccinated blood is contaminated.

The little boy has severe pulmonary valve stenosis, meaning he has a narrow heart valve, and needs urgent surgery using donated blood.

Attorney Sue Gray said the couple, whose names could not be released to protect their child’s identity, are realistic that blood products from vaccinated donors may need to be used in the baby’s surgery, but will “press” that it most of the blood comes from unvaccinated donors. donors.

“They’re not happy with the use of vaxxed blood, but I think they’re being realistic,” Ms Gray said Stuff. “If most of the blood could come from an unvaccinated source, that would remove an identified risk.”

New Zealand’s Te Whatu Ora National Health Service has taken the parents to Auckland’s High Court in hopes that temporary custody of the child can be transferred to the state to allow the use of vaccinated blood during surgery.

The parents are concerned that blood products from the NZ Blood Service may be ‘contaminated’ and say they have blood from 20 unvaccinated donors.

Ms Gray said she had been ‘inundated’ with offers from other donors but that NZ Blood refused to budge for fear of giving priority.

They can, but they don’t want to. They don’t believe there is any reason to. I think they’re afraid of setting a precedent,” she said.

The lawyer is now considering whether the NZ Blood Service can be taken out of the equation entirely with negotiations to continue exclusively with the hospital.

“It is my understanding that, as a matter of their best practices … they go through NZ Blood, but we are hearing cases, certainly abroad, where there are opportunities to do it through other routes,” she said.

Ms Gray added that the family remained ‘calm’ throughout the ordeal and that the baby’s mother was a midwife who had done ‘huge research’ and was proactively seeking blood donors.

The couple stood before the Auckland High Court earlier this week, holding their infant son as the judge scheduled an urgent hearing for next Tuesday.

Attorney Paul White representing Te Whatu Ora said the life-saving operation would have been completed several weeks ago under normal circumstances.

He said the hospital’s application was submitted to the court in the best interest of the young patient and was medically safe.

Ms Gray said there was no reason why Te Whatu Ora was not considering her clients’ proposal to use unvaccinated blood as a solution.

The baby’s mother told reporters outside the courtroom on Wednesday that she had been there in person so the judge could see her baby.

She said she refused the unvaccinated blood because she was responsible for her child and that “so many” people rallied behind her.

“Kiwis are amazing, people I don’t know show so much love,” she said.

More than 100 anti-vaxxer protesters gathered outside the Auckland High Court on Wednesday, carrying posters reading ‘It’s not about health, it’s about control’.

A woman who demonstrated outside the court said the case should not go ahead, telling reporters it was “stressful for the parents and for the baby.”

The New Zealand Blood Service website states that blood is not split between vaccinated and unvaccinated donors as it is filtered during processing.

It says there is no evidence that using blood from a vaccinated person poses any risk to recipients and that any traces of the Covid-19 vaccine have degraded and would not be transferred to patients.

“All donated blood is also filtered during processing, so any traces that may still be present do not pose a risk to recipients,” it said.

Cardiac stenosis is when the heart valves don’t open properly, meaning pressure and blood can build up, reducing blood flow and putting stress on the heart.

According to Healthdirect, one in 4,000 people is born with an aortic valve that is shaped differently and can harden or scar as they age, increasing their chances of developing cardiac stenosis.