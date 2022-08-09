Why Ireland’s economy is red hot

China’s extensive military exercises around Taiwan are fueling fears of an extended period of heightened tension and investors are divided on whether the recent US tech rally will continue. In addition, Jude Webber of the FT explains how taxes from the technology sector are helping the Irish economy against recession.

US pledges another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine

China extends military exercises around Taiwan

Fiscal windfall in tech sector bolsters Irish economy against recession

Investors divided on how long Big Tech rally will last

