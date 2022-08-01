Why interest rates in August could rise by another 75 basis points

Borrowers will face a massive 75 basis point rate hike on Tuesday, with inflation rising at the fastest pace in two decades, two financial firms have forecast.

Deutsche Bank and Compare the Market both expect the Reserve Bank to raise cash interest rates from a three-year high of 1.35 percent to a seven-year high of 2.1 percent tomorrow.

However, the major banks predict a less severe rate hike of 50 basis points, which would push the cash interest rate to a six-year high of 1.85 percent.

A super-sized 75 basis point or 0.75 percentage point rate increase would owe a borrower with an average $600,000 loan an additional $256 on their monthly repayments compared to now.

This would also be the largest monthly rate increase since December 1994.

Property values ​​in the more expensive suburbs of Sydney and Melbourne have been hit hardest so far by higher interest rates, with median house prices falling by double digits since peaking late last year and early this year.

Borrowers in May, June and July have already weathered a 1.25% rate hike, the steepest rise since 1994.

Speculation about higher interest rates caused the real estate market to peak in early 2022, with the wealthier suburbs more affected.

Huge price drops since market peak SYDNEY WITHIN SOUTH: Down 14.5 percent since the October 2021 peak SYDNEY NORTHERN BEACHES: Down 10 percent since January 2022 peak SYDNEY SUTHERLAND: 8.5% down since January 2022 peak MELBOURNE INSIDE: Down 8.2 percent since the October 2021 peak

The median home price in Sydney’s inner south, which includes gentrified Redfern and Newtown, has fallen 14.5 percent since its peak in October 2021, CoreLogic data shows.

In July alone, the mid-price fell 3.8 percent to $1,773,641, a quarterly decline of 7.8 percent.

Stretching from the city to Botany Bay, this upscale part of Sydney has top-quarter home prices of $2,023,097.

Sydney’s northern beaches had fallen by double digits in less than a year, falling 10 percent from their peak in January 2022.

The median home price in this area, which stretches from Manly in Sydney Harbor to Palm Beach, fell 2.5 percent in July to $2,499,569, down 7.8 percent quarter on quarter.

Homes in the upper quarter typically cost $3,071,743.

It was far from the only coastal area to experience a sharp decline, with Sutherland values ​​falling 8.5 percent since their peak in January 2022.

Homes in this southern part of Sydney, which includes Cronulla and Miranda, fell 3 percent to $1,606,651 in July, down 6.3 percent per quarter.

The median home price in Sydney’s inner south, which includes gentrified Redfern and Newtown (pictured), is down 14.5 percent since its peak late last year, CoreLogic data showed.

Inner Melbourne, which covers St Kilda and Brunswick, is down 8.2 percent since its peak in October 2021.

The median home price fell 1.6 percent in July to $1,556,270 and 4.5 percent in three months.

CoreLogic’s director of research, Tim Lawless, said Sydney and Melbourne are more likely to suffer from price drops of more than 15 percent, to 20 percent, possibly making this a worse downturn than it was in the early 1980s.

“The pace of decline is clearly accelerating,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

“Given the projected interest rate path, there is a good chance that the rate of decline will be faster than the trajectory of previous downturns, and we will likely see house prices fall by a greater amount than the peak-to-fall declines seen since the start of the year.” the eighties have been recorded.’

Since their peak in January 2022, property prices in Sydney have fallen by more than five percent, but in the more expensive areas the decline has more than doubled.

Mr Lawless said more rate hikes would exacerbate the existing downturn.

“Probably, absolutely,” he said.

Inner Melbourne, which covers St Kilda (pictured) and Brunswick, is down 8.2 percent since its peak last year

“Interest rates will rise quite a bit further for the rest of this year, possibly until next year before stabilizing.

“Higher interest rates are a downside risk to housing markets, so we’re seeing rather pessimistic predictions about where house prices might land.”

All banks expect the Reserve Bank to follow another 50 basis point rate hike in September, which would be the fourth straight rise of half a percentage point since May.

ANZ expects spot interest rates to peak at 3.35 percent in November, while Westpac forecasts that tightening cycle in February.

The Commonwealth Bank predicts a cash interest rate of 2.6 percent by November, while the NAB has an interest rate of 2.85 percent in that month.