Why I’ll keep exercising during chemotherapy to help beat the worst side-effects

Last month, world champion rower Erin Kennedy proudly displayed her latest gold medal with her teammates at the European Para-Rowing Championships in Munich.

The tears that accompanied her team, parents and friends were not just about the win for Great Britain: she was on her way home to continue chemotherapy for breast cancer following her diagnosis in May.

Erin didn’t reveal the more grueling details until she spoke to Good Health. She almost certainly faces a double mastectomy after Christmas due to a family history of the disease. Her grandmother and two great-grandmothers had breast cancer, as did one of her father’s sisters.

Erin, 30, underwent tests for the faulty BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which give carriers an average 70 per cent chance of developing breast cancer, with the results due this week.

But even though she tests negative, Erin thinks she wants the radical surgery. “I want to be as sure as possible that I have done everything to prevent it from happening again,” she says.

When Erin was diagnosed, both her sisters, Katy, 32, and Molly, 26, also asked for genetic testing. “This is something that we as a family may all need to see and deal with,” she says.

Erin, who married teenage boyfriend Sam, 31, a major in the Royal Logistic Corps, in 2019 has also had to face the prospect of chemotherapy affecting her chances of having children.

So on June 28 she was at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust’s assisted reproduction unit in London, where she was taught how to inject herself with fertility drugs every day for two weeks. She then had surgery to have her eggs harvested the day before her first chemotherapy session. Erin and Sam now have nine embryos ‘on ice’ in case she is unable to conceive naturally.

Erin has triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive form that has a higher risk of recurrence within the first five years. But those who are disease-free after five years are 97 percent likely to remain so within ten years of diagnosis, and 95 percent within 15 years.

Triple-negative breast cancer accounts for 15 to 20 percent of cases and is more common in women under 40 and black women.

Its name is derived from the fact that it is not triggered by the hormones estrogen and progesterone, and it makes little or no HER2, a protein that stimulates some breast cancers to grow.

Erin’s cancer was caught early and the prognosis is good. “I’ve been told they’re treating to cure me,” she says.

The other factor in Erin’s favor is her background as an athlete. Her maxim during treatment is: ‘Listen to my body and do the exercise I can every day.’

This is in line with a growing body of research showing that cancer patients who exercise during treatment can mitigate the side effects of surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Regular exercise can also lower the chances of a recurrence and improve survival rates.

A major US study, published in 2020 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, looked at patients’ exercise levels when they were diagnosed and two years after treatment.

The women who met US guidelines (two and a half to five hours a week of moderate-intensity physical activity, or one and a half to two and a half hours of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity a week) had a 55 percent reduced chance of recurrence. They were also 68 percent less likely to die from any cause, not just breast cancer, compared to those who did not meet the exercise guidelines.

Those who had not exercised before their diagnosis but had taken up this level of exercise by the time of their two-year follow-up still significantly reduced their risk of recurrence and death.

Even patients who regularly exercised at levels lower than the recommended amounts reduced their chance of relapse by 19 percent and of death by 22 percent.

Another 2015 study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that women who exercised and were physically active while receiving chemotherapy experienced less nausea and pain and returned to work sooner.

As Neil Aaronson, a psychosocial oncology researcher who led the study at the Holland Cancer Institute, explained: ‘In the past, patients receiving chemotherapy were advised to take it slowly, but actually it’s better. . . to be as active as possible.’

He advised patients: ‘Think of exercise as an important part of your treatment plan.’

There are similar quality-of-life benefits for all types of cancer of any severity, according to a review published in 2009 in Current Sports Medicine Reports. This concluded that exercise was a promising therapy for side effects of cancer treatment such as chronic fatigue, depression, sleep problems and ‘brain fog’.

Liz O’Riordan, a former breast cancer surgeon who has had the disease, told Good Health: ‘We don’t yet know how it helps, but we know from these studies that exercise is hugely beneficial for breast cancer patients and those with other cancers .

“Exercise should be the first medicine for cancer patients. The problem is that we’ve only had evidence of how beneficial it is for side effects and survival for the last five to 10 years, and many doctors don’t have time to read the research or go to conferences, she says. .

‘And we tend to under-prescribe, to say ‘go for a gentle walk’ when you really need to get hot and sweaty and not be able to say a whole sentence to get your heart rate up. That means trying to do at least three 30-minute sessions of aerobic exercise – walking, gardening, Zumba dancing – a week,’ she suggests – both during and after treatment.

‘Just as important: do two 30-minute sessions of resistance or weight training. You don’t need a gym. Make lunges while brushing your teeth; push-ups against the kitchen table. Exercise helped me cope with the side effects.’

Erin says she would be motivated to exercise anyway – “but all the research and evidence makes it a no-brainer”.

Erin found a lump the size of a kidney bean in her left breast while showering at a training camp in Italy earlier this year. The team doctor – Lady Redgrave, wife of former Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave – arranged for her to see a specialist.

Scans revealed that Erin had a 2.6 cm tumor. She is receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy (‘neoadjuvant’ meaning it precedes another treatment) to shrink the tumor before surgery in early 2023. ‘I’ve been told that if I get the double mastectomy, the reconstruction can be done at the same time,’ says.

Before chemotherapy, Erin decided to cut her waist-length blonde hair short and donated it to the charity Little Princess Trust. She felt ‘it would be traumatic to lose such long hair and would take control’.

She has since lost ‘a lot’ of the top and says she’ll ‘probably shave it off soon’, adding: ‘I’m getting a wig as I want to go out and not have people looking at me like I’m mill.’

Erin, who has always trained with her team for four and a half hours a day, six days a week, has also scaled back her fitness program.

“I like training alongside my crew mates, but they’ve been preparing for the World Championships in the Czech Republic this week, so that’s been their target while I try to be really healthy.”

She has cut down from four to two training sessions a week and uses lighter weights. She still does three 40-minute cardio workouts, plus daily walks on top of that.

She feels that the exercise helps: she is optimistic and had not had nausea until her third cycle at the end of August, when she had “low nausea for the first time, but without vomiting”. “I’ll have breakfast first in the future,” she says.

‘My biggest side effect so far has been fatigue.’ Frustratingly, after Munich, her levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, were too low – depleted by chemotherapy – so her third treatment cycle had to be postponed for a week.

Still, she recently went cycling in France’s Loire Valley with Sam. ‘We cycled an hour and a half to and from lunch one day! The longer it’s been since chemo, the more energy I have.’ She will have five more cycles of chemotherapy, which will end just before Christmas.

Erin says her approach to cancer is ‘not asking ‘Why me?’ but ‘What is it for?’. ‘The answer to that is to be open and help others. I am emotional and have moments of dread and fear, especially after the diagnosis – times when I have felt vulnerable. But dying has not crossed my mind. I have always had optimism, positivity and drive.

“Even though I can’t do what I love right now, I’m still aiming for the Paris Olympics in 2024. I hope to encourage other patients to exercise, find their normal and to do what energizes them.”

For more information on training go to breastcancernow.org and cancerresearchuk.org