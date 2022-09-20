Why were Harry and Meghan in the second row for Queen’s funeral?

Harry and Meghan sat in the second row for the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, as her grandchildren had been placed in ‘age order’, it was reported today.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 38 and 41, sat next to Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at the abbey. Beside them were Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, the children of the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Across the aisle in the front row sat the heir to the throne, Prince William, 40, with his wife, Catherine, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Next to them were Peter Phillips, 44, and Zara Tindall, 41, Princess Anne’s two children.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla sat in the front row with his three siblings and husbands. Despite some suggestions that the Sussexes had been scorned, this meant Harry was behind his father and closer to the coffin.

It is not clear how the arrangement of the seats came about. Last night a palace source was quoted by The times by saying that the Queen’s grandchildren were placed in approximate age order, with every effort not to tear families apart.

Meghan’s place behind Tim Laurence, Princess Anne’s husband and one of the tallest members of the royal family, meant she was sometimes hidden from view. There was also a large church candle between her and the TV cameras, while her wide-brimmed hat made it even harder for fans to see her.

The Duchess may have been happy to keep a low profile after several interviews over the past few months in which she was highly critical of the royal family.

Despite the criticism, she praised the Queen and revealed in an interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey last year that the monarch had always shown her kindness.

“The Queen has always been wonderful to me,” she said. “I just loved being in her company… she was always warm and inviting and very welcoming.”

She may have thought about that yesterday when she wiped a tear as the British monarch’s coffin was removed from the abbey.

The Sussexes stayed in the UK last night after being reunited with the royals to mourn the Queen, but are expected to leave for California “as soon as they can” after not seeing Archie and Lilibet for nearly three weeks.

They arrived in Britain on September 3 for the first time since the Queen’s platinum jubilee in June. They were only expected to stay briefly, but with the news that Her Majesty was ill, Prince Harry canceled his performance at the WellChild Awards in London and rushed to Balmoral.

The Sussexes were placed in the second row in the abbey and Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform as he was no longer a senior royal

Meghan and Harry sit in the second row, directly behind King Charles III, the Queen Consort and Princess Anne

Although the Duchess of Sussex did not join him in Scotland, she stood by his side for a series of official events during the 10-day mourning period.

The Sussexes were reported over the weekend that they were planning to fly back to the US as soon as possible, although informed sources told The Times last night that the pair were still in the UK.

Harry was seen puffing his cheeks last night as he got into a car with Meghan after an emotional day when the Queen was finally laid to rest with her beloved husband Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex and other members of the royal family, including Charles and Camilla, were photographed yesterday afternoon leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor after a moving service for the late monarch.

In what were the longest days for the Royal Family, relatives of the Queen returned to Windsor Castle to rest before returning to St George’s Chapel later that evening for a private funeral service.

There they witnessed Her Majesty’s funeral with the Duke of Edinburgh in a service conducted by the Dean of Windsor at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

It was one of the few parts of yesterday that was not televised, and billions of people around the world thought they had seen some of the processions and services in Her Majesty’s honour.

Early in the day, members of the royal family – including Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, and thousands of world leaders and foreign dignitaries gathered at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of the late monarch.

Harry was visibly emotional during the procession and in the church, as was Meghan, who wiped away tears during the ceremony.

British King Charles III, British Camilla, Queen Consort, British Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, British Prince Andrew, Duke of York, British Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, The British Sophie, Countess of Wessex, British Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine of Great Britain, Princess of Wales, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall

The Duchess of Sussex was visibly moved at the state funeral and funeral of her husband’s grandmother in London yesterday

Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform or salute when the queen’s coffin passed the cenotaph during the procession for the service, as he was no longer a senior royal.

The week saw some rare displays of public unity between the royal family and Harry and Meghan.

On September 10, the couple were invited to join the Prince and Princess of Wales to inspect the floral tribute outside Windsor Castle, while yesterday William was seen leading Harry and Meghan to their seats during the later service at St George’s Chapel.

But onlookers noted the lack of warmth or eye contact between the two brothers.

Yesterday Harry was seen walking solemnly on the grass outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the Queen’s service, speaking with his Aunt Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

During the service, Her Majesty was laid to rest with Prince Philip, along with her husband, father, mother and sister as her 70-year reign came to an end with the removal of her crown, orb and scepter from her coffin.

Her eldest son and the new monarch, King Charles III, looked deeply moved as his mother’s remains descended on a day when he cried several times as he bid farewell to his mother, the 12th British monarch to be born in Windsor. to bury.

A smaller, more private funeral service was held last night, with the Queen’s family finally given the chance to pay their respects and mourn her passing away from the gaze of the public.