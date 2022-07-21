Why Getting More Covid Aid Passed Has Stalled in Congress
President Biden’s Covid diagnosis on Thursday comes as his request to Congress to approve billions of dollars in additional pandemic aid has stalled, with lawmakers unable to agree on how much to spend and how to go about it. Pay.
While some lawmakers and officials have hoped those funds could be included in future legislation, Republicans have demanded that any additional coronavirus aid be paid for by repurposing money already approved by Congress. The White House and major Democrats have been calling for additional funds — a staggering $22.5 billion early this year — to pay for more vaccines, testing, therapies and research to combat future variants.
Democratic leaders dropped a $15.6 billion emergency aid package from a total package of spending in March after governors of both parties and some House Democrats dropped plans to pay off some of it by reclaiming some stimulus funds owed to states. awarded as part of the 2021 US bailout plan. The negotiators then negotiated a smaller $10 billion package, but that preliminary deal also collapsed during an election debate over immigration restrictions on the southern border.
Because it takes 60 votes to move most legislation forward in the evenly divided Senate, at least 10 Republicans had to join all 50 senators consulting with Democrats to move an aid package forward. However, the deadlock directly contradicts the overwhelming bipartisan consensus behind sending more than $50 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine this year.
Republicans recently signaled that they would likely decline to resume talks on how to provide more pandemic aid after the government decided to repurpose $10 billion in federal Covid-19 aid intended for virus testing and protective equipment. Senator Mitt Romney, the Republican from Utah and a key negotiator, accused the White House in June of giving him “obviously false” information about how much money was left for efforts to respond to the coronavirus.
“Washington operates on the basis of a trusting relationship between the respective parties, the government and Congress,” Romney said at the time. “For the administration to provide us with information that was patently inaccurate is something that dramatically breaks that trust.”
Democrats have admitted both privately and publicly that they regret scrapping the first pandemic package from government funding legislation in March.
“Personally, I think we made a mistake by not funding that,” Maryland Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said. told reporters earlier this month. “Honestly, we did it because states were complaining about how they needed the federal government’s money.
“Almost every state has a surplus, a very substantial surplus because we sent them so much money, and some of them are now using it for tax cuts,” he added. “That’s absurd.”
It remains unclear whether lawmakers will agree on a new round of coronavirus aid, though it’s possible it could be merged with other spending packages later this year.