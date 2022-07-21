Why Getting More Covid Aid Passed Has Stalled in Congress

President Biden’s Covid diagnosis on Thursday comes as his request to Congress to approve billions of dollars in additional pandemic aid has stalled, with lawmakers unable to agree on how much to spend and how to go about it. Pay.

While some lawmakers and officials have hoped those funds could be included in future legislation, Republicans have demanded that any additional coronavirus aid be paid for by repurposing money already approved by Congress. The White House and major Democrats have been calling for additional funds — a staggering $22.5 billion early this year — to pay for more vaccines, testing, therapies and research to combat future variants.

Democratic leaders dropped a $15.6 billion emergency aid package from a total package of spending in March after governors of both parties and some House Democrats dropped plans to pay off some of it by reclaiming some stimulus funds owed to states. awarded as part of the 2021 US bailout plan. The negotiators then negotiated a smaller $10 billion package, but that preliminary deal also collapsed during an election debate over immigration restrictions on the southern border.