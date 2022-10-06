Why Germany’s energy package is undermining EU unity

European leaders have been quick to condemn Germany’s massive energy package, claiming that Berlin’s decision to go it alone puts households and businesses in the rest of the bloc at risk of paying higher energy prices.

Mario Draghi, Italy’s outgoing prime minister, has said the €200 billion package unveiled last week is undermining unity. “Faced with the common threats of our time, we cannot divide ourselves according to the space in our national budgets,” he said.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire and his Irish counterpart Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe have reiterated Draghi’s call for a more coordinated response. They were joined on Wednesday by Ursula von der Leyen, the chair of the EU commission, who has called for a block-wide gas price cap – a measure that Germany has objected to.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has been embroiled in disputes with Brussels for much of the year this year, has been even more critical, calling the package “cannibalism”. Orban called for the measures to break EU rules on state aid by helping German companies “with hundreds of billions of euros” at the expense of rivals elsewhere.

Are the claims that the Berlin package is too big?

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner may have insisted that the expanded protection shield is “proportionate” to the size and fragility of the German economy. But by all reasonable standards, the package is big.

The €200 billion plan, much of which will be financed by debt, is equivalent to 5.6 percent of the country’s economic output in 2021.

While Lindner has said the package will cover two years’ worth of spending, it comes on top of the €100 billion in aid Berlin has already allocated. Between the two packages, German companies and households can receive 8.4 percent of gross domestic product in energy subsidies, although there may be some overlap.

Together, the €300 billion figure is more than double the financial support from Italy and France combined, the region’s largest economies after Germany. In GDP terms, the package is at least three times greater than the aid provided by most other eurozone countries.

Antonio Fatas, an economics professor at INSEAD, said the size of the package “raised valid questions about whether it constitutes state aid to support his business”.

However, the announced figures are a limit and the German government could end up spending less if energy costs fall. Indeed, this is what happened in the case of the Covid-era economic stabilization fund, which was also criticized by member states for its generosity. The fund had a original limit of €600 billion to rescue companies hit hard by the pandemic, but only has uses about €50 billion of the available funds.

So what is Germany’s justification for such a large package?

Germany is the production engine of the Eurozone. Factory production in 2021 was greater than Italy, France and Ireland combined.

Energy-intensive companies have therefore been particularly hard hit by the impact on energy costs of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some defenders of German policy say this justifies its fiscal generosity.

Others argue that while a pan-European solution to the energy crisis would have been the best solution, the package would benefit other countries in the region, especially those with close trade ties.

“It is still preferable to no fiscal support at all and a deep economic contradiction in Germany,” said Silvia Ardagna, chief economist at Barclays Bank.

“Given the close trade ties within the internal market, it is in no EU country’s interest to let the German economy weaken excessively,” said Sandra Horsfield, an economist at Investec, an asset manager. “A huge trade-off shock” [such as the European energy crisis] leave only unwanted options on the table. It’s a matter of choosing the least bad.”

Will Germany’s package lead to higher prices elsewhere?

That is possible. Nick Andrews, Europe analyst at Gavekal Research, argued that by lowering bills, the German package is likely to result in stronger demand, driving gas prices in European wholesale markets.

“While German companies will benefit from lower energy prices, their counterparts in much of Europe will pay more, undermining their competitiveness,” Andrews said.

Berlin claims the package will maintain incentives to save energy, as it will only subsidize a basic gas and electricity fee. It should also comply with state aid rules for energy subsidieswhich were revised in July.

The package may also make life more difficult for policy makers in the region.

Energy is the main reason why eurozone inflation hit a new all-time high of 10 percent in the year to September, more than five times the European Central Bank’s 2 percent target.

France’s 30 cents per liter discount on the fuel price at the pump that came into effect in September, nearly doubling the previous 18 cents discount introduced in April, combined with the enforcement of a tariff shield on gas and electricity prices, pushed energy inflation down to below 20 percent in September, much lower than the eurozone average.

Given the size of the Berlin package, the inflation differential between Germany and the rest could be even greater. A one-size-fits-all monetary policy would, Andrews said, “become more challenging to devise and far less effective to implement, adding to the patchy forces at work in the eurozone”.

Does the package increase the risk of market panic?

Since Germany launched its program, borrowing costs have fallen. Other countries are not in such an enviable position.

The market turmoil in the UK, caused by unfunded tax cuts, is a reminder of the dangers many countries face as they try to support their households and businesses with greater generosity.

But with Germany refusing to cooperate on EU-wide gas caps, some countries, particularly in Eastern and Southern Europe, will ultimately have little choice but to risk a credit crunch and spend extra money to subsidize households and businesses.

Claus Vitesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said national initiatives were justified because “the EU cannot act fast enough”.

However, Fatas said that while coordination was difficult, given the seriousness of what Europe could face this winter, there was “no other way forward” than a common solution.