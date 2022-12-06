Why experts think we could be set for another December GOLD RUSH

When markets are volatile, many investors have only one thing in mind: finding a safe haven for their money.

But tracking one down is often easier said than done. Perhaps investors should then look to a traditional choice: gold.

The precious metal rebounded in December for seven of the past ten years.

Winter glitter: Gold – currently worth £1,454 – bounces seven times in December over the past decade

It has retained most of its value when the global economy went into a tailspin. Hence its reputation as a safe haven.

So is now the right time to buy into a new gold price rally with so much economic turmoil to contend with?

An ounce of gold is currently worth £1,454. That’s an 8 percent gain since January, even though prices have fallen recently.

Considering that global stock markets fell 16.7 percent over the same period, that’s nothing to sneeze at.

Hector McNeil, co-founder of mutual fund store HANetf, calls the returns “decent” compared to other asset classes. But he says there are reasons to be cautious.

For starters, the price of gold generally falls when the value of the dollar rises. And that’s what happened this year (indeed, when priced in US dollars, gold prices actually fell this year – by about 3 percent.)

For UK buyers, the reverse is true. As the value of the pound has weakened against the dollar, the price of gold (in pound sterling) has improved for British investors. Metals marketplace BullionVault says the surge has led to the highest buying volumes in Britain since 2016.

The dominance of the dollar – and the weakness of the pound and others – has certainly been a strong trend in money markets this year. But could that change?

McNeil says if the Federal Reserve slows its wave of rate hikes as expected, the dollar could weaken. And, he says, that could lay the groundwork for another strong festive season for gold.

So if you are confident in the gold price, how do you add it to your portfolio? It is possible to buy bullion directly – perhaps in the form of sovereigns or bars. But modern technology means there are easier ways.

Many investors are now choosing to invest in ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and ETCs (exchange-traded commodities).

Options: ETCs are exchange funds designed to track the moving price of an asset such as gold or silver. ETFs invest in stocks of companies that trade in the gold industry

ETCs are exchange funds designed to track the moving price of an asset such as gold or silver.

ETFs invest in stocks of companies that trade in the gold industry. Crucially, however, they can be traded on exchanges. That means investors can sell their positions more easily and with more transparency about the price they’re getting.

Retail investors can typically invest in these funds through a share Isa with brokers such as Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell or Interactive Investor.

Mr. McNeil suggests that the Royal Mint’s Royal Mint Responsibly Source Physical Gold ETC is worth considering. It focuses on recycled gold, reducing its impact on the environment, and is up 8.4 percent over the past 12 months.

Other options include iShares Physical ETC, which is up 8.6 percent over the past year, and the Abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF, which is down 3 percent. Despite a dip in 2022, the Abrdn fund is up 19.49 percent over the past three years.

Meanwhile, investors who prefer a more diversified option can look into ETFs that invest in multiple precious metals at once.

For example, Abrdn’s Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF tracks a basket of gold, silver, palladium, and platinum. This fund is down 2.5 percent in a year, but has still returned 17.11 percent over the past three years.

Another option is to invest in prospectors, whose share prices often rise with the price of gold. They also pay dividends.

The BlackRock World Mining Trust remains one of the most popular funds among private investors. With stakes in BHP and Glencore, the Trust is now up 78.54 percent in five years.

Mr. McNeil recommends the AuAg ESG Gold Mining UCITS ETF, which has returned 1.3 percent since last December by backing 25 miners around the world.

All the experts say you shouldn’t put too much of your nest egg on one asset. As with any investment, you can lose money with gold, so you need to spread your risk.

moneymail@dailymail.co.uk