Why every Australian should start paying in CASH

A mother of three has revealed why every Australian should pay cash instead of bank cards in a Facebook post that has gone viral.

Brisbane woman Fiona Edmunds says physical money retains its value no matter how often it is used.

However when you use a bank card part of the money is invariably eaten up by fees, which the retailers have to pay.

“I have a $50 bill in my pocket and I’m going to a restaurant and paying for dinner with it,” Ms Edmunds said in the post that more than 19,000 people have shared.

The restaurant owner then uses the bill to pay for his laundry. The launderette then uses the bill to pay for the hairdresser,’ she continued.

“After unlimited payments, it still remains a $50 value that has fulfilled its purpose for everyone who has used it for payment.”

“BUT if I come to a restaurant and pay digitally by card, the bank charges for my payment to the merchant can add up to 3 percent or $1.50.”

Ms. Edmunds said it’s the same for any other transaction with that original $50 if the holder pays via tap-and-go.

‘Payments by the owner of the launderette, the hairdresser and so on. So after 30 transactions, the first $50 will only be $5 and the remaining $45 has become the bank’s property.’

While this is a simplified example and fees vary wildly between banks, the principal amount is good.

With each subsequent purchase, banks and credit card companies take a small portion of the original $50 until, with enough transactions, it eventually becomes theirs.

“Use it or lose it folks…cash is king,” Mrs. Edmunds said.

According to the Reserve Bank of Australia, the fees companies pay banks or credit card companies to use their payment services – known as merchant fees – have fallen on average in recent years.

“However, consumers are paying more with cards than ever before, increasing the overall cost of payment for merchants,” the RBA said.

“Smaller merchants also face significantly higher card payment costs per transaction than larger merchants,” the central bank also noted.

This means that your local cafe pays more of their revenue in fees than a large retail chain that can make much more money and get fees.

Companies are allowed to pass on fees to customers to cover trading costs, but the amount cannot exceed the fee amount.

